Miley Cyrus' 'Slide Away' Lyrics: What Do They Mean And Is The Song About Ex Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus sings about her split from Liam Hemsworth in 'Slide Away'. Picture: Getty / YouTube

Miley Cyrus’ new song ‘Slide Away’ contains some very telling lyrics about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has just dropped her new single ‘Slide Away’, days after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth and her heartache is clear in the new single.

The lyrics include references to their lengthy relationship, the fire at their Malibu home, and drugs and alcohol.

It seems Miley penned the track amid her split from Liam, shortly before the pictures of her and Kaitlynn Carter kissing on their Italian getaway emerged.

When the couple’s split was announced it was made clear they’d been on a break for months.

But what are the lyrics to ‘Slide Away’, and what do they mean? Here are all the details...

Lyrics

[Intro]

Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

Woo-ooh, woo-ooh, woo-ooh

[Verse]

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills I don’t give up easily

But I don't think I'm down

[Chorus]

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

[Verse]

Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights

But it's time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us (For us)

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we're lost

So it's time to let it go

[Pre-Chorus]

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

[Chorus]

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away

[Outro]

Move on, we're not 17

I'm not who I used to be

You say that everything changed

You're right, we're grown now

What do the lyrics in ‘Slide Away’ mean?

Miley and Liam had a tumultuous relationship, on and off for 10 years before they finally decided to get married in December 2018, something they decided to do after losing their home in Malibu to the wildfires.

Liam said in an interview with GQ earlier this year how losing their house brought them closer together as they “wanted to make a new part of their lives”, but in Miley’s new song she sings, ‘Once upon a time, it was made for us… Woke up one day, and it turned to dust’.

The 26 year old also sings: “Don’t want the whiskey and pills”, following reports from People that Miley “struggled” with her husband’s “partying and dark moods”.

The source said: “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate]. Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Miley also seems to detail working at their marriage, and hints she’s not yet ready to give up as she sings: “I don’t give up easily… But I don’t think I’m down.”

She also sings about how much they’ve changed since they met at just 17 years old on the set of The Last Song: “So it’s time to let it go… Move on, we’re not seventeen… I’m not who I used to be.”

