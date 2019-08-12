Who Is Kaitlynn Carter? Brody Jenner's Ex Spotted Kissing Miley Cyrus After Liam Hemsworth Split

12 August 2019, 11:02

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus were seen kissing during their holiday to Italy
Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus were seen kissing during their holiday to Italy. Picture: Getty / Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Kaitlynn Carter has hit the headlines after Brody Jenner’s ex was pictured kissing Miley Cyrus.

Reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter has found herself in the limelight after she was pictured kissing pop star Miley Cyrus, following her split from on-off partner of ten years, Liam Hemsworth – who she married in December 2018.

It has been announced Miley has split from Liam, but what do we know about Kaitlynn Carter?

Here’s everything you need to know about Brody Jenner’s ex wife…

Who is Kaitlynn Carter?

Kaitlynn is a 30-year-old reality TV star and social media influencer who lives in Malibu.

She is best known for starring on The Hills: New Beginnings and has an English degree from the University of New Hampshire.

Kaitlynn is also the founder of a skin care brand called Selfé.

On 2 August it was announced she’d split from her boyfriend of five years, Brody Jenner – the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson.

Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner were together for five years
Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner were together for five years. Picture: Getty

Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship with Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn and Brody met in 2013 but their split was confirmed in August, with a rep for the couple telling US Weekly: “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

They had a marriage ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but never had an official ceremony according to TMZ, meaning it was easier for them to go their separate ways.

Fans were given a glimpse into their marriage in The Hills: New Beginnings, with Brody saying they had different views on having children.

He said in the first episode: "While I don't have kids, I'm gonna pretty much do what I wanna do and live for myself, as opposed to live for another human being. I think that's why she wants kids, she wants me to change in that way."

The couple initially met in 2013 at a party, with Kaitlynn later telling People she thought they’d “be for life” soon after she met him.

When was Kaitlynn seen kissing Miley Cyrus?

One week after Kaitlynn and Brody’s split was announced she was pictured kissing Miley during their holiday to Lake Como in Italy.

The pair were seen all over each other while sunbathing on a luxury yacht hours after it was announced Liam and Miley had split.

