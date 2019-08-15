Miley Cyrus’ Sister Opens Up About Singer's Split From Liam Hemsworth & Rumoured Kaitlynn Carter Romance

Miley Cyrus’ sister has opened up about the singer's split from Liam Hemsworth.

Apart from sharing cryptic posts on social media about life being ‘a climb’, Miley Cyrus has kept high-lipped about her split from Liam Hemsworth.

She has also failed to address her apparent romance with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. The pair were photographed making out during a girls holiday in Lake Como last week.

However, Miley’s big sister, Brandi Cyrus, has insisted the ‘Mother’s Daughter’ singer will address the situation when she feels ready to do so.

Speaking on the Your Favourite Things podcast, which she co-hosts with Wells Adams, she said: “The only think I am going to address is I ask people to respect our privacy while on vacation.

“It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell.

“There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her.

“When [Miley’s] ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

Although she didn’t confirm Miley has struck up a romance with Kaitlynn, Brandi is clearly a fan of her as she’s been leaving compliments on her Instagram pictures.

Only time will tell, we guess!

