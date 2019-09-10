Miley Cyrus Heavily References Liam Hemsworth Split In 'Slide Away' Music Video

Miley Cyrus hints at why she split from Liam Hemsworth in her new video for 'Slide Away'. Picture: PA / Miley Cyrus/VEVO

Miley Cyrus’ new music video ‘Slide Away’ appears to heavily hint at why she split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus, 26, has just dropped the music video for ‘Slide Away’ and it contains some telling signs about the end of her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, 29, who she married in December 2018 after ten years together.

Liam and Miley met when she was 17 years old when they starred in The Last Song, having an on-off romance until they finally wed last year. But in August the couple confirmed they’re finally going their separate ways and Miley is now dating The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.

Weeks later, Miley dropped ‘Slide Away’ and, as well as some heartfelt lyrics about their split, the video also seems to visually reference her relationship with Liam.

Dropping Easter eggs in videos is something Taylor Swift is an expert at, and Miley’s definitely taken a leaf out of the ‘Lover’ hitmaker’s book with her latest vid.

Here are all the references’ Miley’s made in the ‘Slide Away’ video…

It follows on from ‘We Can’t Stop’

Proving she’s fully moved on from her former party lifestyle, the ‘Slide Away’ video shows Miley moving solemnly around a house as a wild party goes on around her.

The 26 year old sings: “Move on we’re not 17 years old” suggesting she’s over her previously wild ways as she watches from the background as everyone dances and drinks around her.

A lot of fans think it’s a parallel from ‘We Can’t Stop’ where Miley was seen in a similar setting but getting involved in the crazy antics.

Whereas in the 2013 tune she was seen frolicking in the pool with her mates, in her latest vid she’s floating by herself in the water.

Her 10-year relationship

At 1:23 a 10 of hearts card is seen floating in the pool, representing the end of her long relationship with Liam who she was with for 10 years.

Possibly the most poignant part of the video, fans were quick to pick up on this.

10 of hearts @ the bottom of the pool signifying the 10 years of Miley & Liam's love ending

OMG the 10 hearts card. They were together ten years.

Liam’s rumoured party lifestyle

When it was revealed Liam and Miley would be going their separate ways, a lot of reports emerged about why they really split – one of which claimed Liam’s “party lifestyle” was to blame, but his rep swiftly denied this.

In the ‘Slide Away’ vid Miley sings: “I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills” as the video shows empty bottles of beer and spirits floating in the pool.

