Miley Cyrus's 'Break-Up' Tattoo Revealed During VMA Performance & It's Pretty Heartbreaking

Miley Cyrus debuts heartbreaking new tattoo at the 2019 VMAs. Picture: REX/Shuttershock

Miley Cyrus's emotional performance of 'Slide Away' was made even more heartfelt as fans spotted her latest tattoo that hints at her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has revealed her latest ink whilst performing her new track 'Slide Away' at the 2019 VMAs and it's given everyone a better insight into her split from Liam Hemsworth, and it's kind of heartbreaking.

Miley hit the VMA stage to perform the track about letting go to her ten year on-off relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, and all the sadness aside, she absolutely slayed it, as usual.

As she belted out the song, the 26-year-old's latest ink was visible, and it reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free."

The words are lyrics taken from a Pixies song called 'The Thing' and further hints at the breakdown of her marriage, which she also clarified was not due to her cheating, which rumours had first suggested.

It also looks like she is pretty much official with new flame Kaitlynn Carter, as they stepped out together after her emotional performance looking happier than ever.

Miley Cyrus steps out with 'girlfriend' Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Splash News

The performance comes just days after Miley posted a pretty lengthy statement online hitting back at claims the reason for her and Liam's short-lived marriage ended was because of her cheating, writing:

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

"BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

Miley Cyrus posts statement about her split from Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Twitter/ @MileyCyrus

She's been adding to her tat collection a lot over the summer, commemorating her trip to Italy with Kaitlynn with a snake symbol, which a fan page has broken down the meaning of, and we've got to give it to her, it's pretty fitting!

Miley has previously spoken in interviews about her ever-changing image and persona, and the snake is said to represent the ability to shed your skin and continue to change.

"The human is coming out of the snake as a New man purified and renewed. The snake is a circular animal and is an animal of the changing, able to change his skin regularly and totally renew or rebirth himself."

Miley just got a new tattoo today of Visconti emblem, which means “The human is coming out of the snake as a New man purified and renewed. The snake is a circular animal and is an animal of the changing, able to change his skin regularly and totally renew or rebirth himself.” pic.twitter.com/aKzI7tFoLE — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) August 21, 2019

