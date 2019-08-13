Liam Hemsworth Makes A Public Statement Following Split From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth took to Twitter to talk about his split from Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

Liam Hemsworth shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram explaining how his split from Miley Cyrus is a "private matter".

It was recently reported that Liam Hemsworth and his wife, Miley Cyrus, broke up after their wedding at Christmas in 2018.

The The Hunger Games actor addressed the split to his 13.6 million Instagram followers, saying "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," continued the actor. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

This comes after it was reported by Daily Mail Australia that Liam responded saying "You didn't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Miley has also shared several heartfelt messages to her social media platforms. The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' pop star posted photos of herself on her travels, writing "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win.

"Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," she continued.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in August 2019. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus was seen kissing her friend Kaitlynn Jenner during a trip to Italy, when a spokesperson for the couple - Miley and Liam - explaining they "have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."