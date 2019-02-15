Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: Couple Share Entire Album Of Photos From Their Big Day

15 February 2019, 17:09

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married before Christmas last year
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married before Christmas last year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth held a secret wedding ceremony before Christmas, and the couple have now given fans a proper insight into their special day.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married a few days before Christmas last year, surrounded by their close friends and family.

After keeping the big event low-key at the time, the couple have now shared an array of photos from their nuptials.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to post the heart-melting snaps and the couple look happier than ever.

Miley Cyrus Stood In For Hospitalised Liam Hemsworth At A Premier & Made Some NSFW Comments.

View this post on Instagram

L❤️VE YOU Valentine @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

In one cute picture the couple can be seen hugging as Liam rests his head on his new wife’s shoulder.

Miley added a super cute message the caption, writing: “Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!”

She also posted a picture of the newlyweds grinning as they prepared to cut their wedding cake.

The Disney star also gave fans a detailed look at her dress, uploading three beautiful pictures of herself in the Vivienne Westwood gown.

Miley’s wedding dress was an off-shoulder satin number with a cinched waist and long flowing train.

