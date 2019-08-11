Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split - As Singer Seen Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex-Wife Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting divorced, less than a year after tying the knot, while Miley has been spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on a holiday to Italy.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage is over, less than a year on from their Christmas 2018 wedding.

A statement from Miley's reps to People confirmed that the pair have "agreed to separate at this time".

The shock news emerged after the 26-year-old singer posed without her wedding ring in a picture shared on her Instagram.

Miley was also spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter on Friday during a girls' holiday to Lake Como, Italy. Jenner and Carter confirmed their split just last week, after a year of marriage.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement read.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Miley and Liam met ten years ago when they appeared together as the leads in movie The Last Song. Since then, the pair have had an on-off relationship - they broke up briefly in 2013 before getting back together in 2015.

They married in December last year at Miley's home in Franklin, Tennessee in front of close family and friends.

