Miley Cyrus Is 'Still Attracted To Women' Despite Being Married To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' star has opened up about her sexuality in a tell-all interview.

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth hasn't stopped her feeling attracted to women too.

In an interview with Elle US Miley spoke honestly about her sexuality, "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women".

The 26 year old pop icon who recently played an epic set at Glastonbury added, “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married - but my relationship is unique."

“And i don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.

Miley goes on to reinforce that she's very much in love with Liam saying she chose him as he, 'has my back the most' finalising her point by preaching, "People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level."

