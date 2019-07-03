Miley Cyrus Praised For Powerful Messages & Inclusivity In 'Mother's Daughter' Music Video

3 July 2019, 14:16

Miley Cyrus praised for politically charged music video
Miley Cyrus praised for politically charged music video. Picture: YouTube Miley Cyrus/ Twitter

Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for Mother's Daughter and people are praising the singer for supporting grassroots feminist groups and putting marginalised groups at the centre of the video.

Miley Cyrus has dropped the music video for 'Mother's Daughter' from her new EP and the whole thing is one big feminist statement that's had a whole lot of thought put into it, and fans and pop stars alike are absolutely loving it.

Miley Cyrus Apologises For 'Trashing' Hip Hop & Admits She F***ed Up

Stars including Charli XCX, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have voiced their support for her feminist video which puts marginalised groups centre stage and pushes a strong statement about women owning their own voices and bodies.

Charlie XCX tweeted: "i love Miley’s new video. i love all the appearances in the video and i love what it stands for. v powerful" whilst Ari simply screen shotted the video and wrote to Miley "in love with you" and TBH, same.

If you haven't watched her video that's already amassed 6 million views, then expect to see Miley back to her truly Miley ways, wearing a red catsuit with a spiked vagina area and messages that include 'not an object', 'feminist af' and 'I am free' and lets everyone know that this time, Miley isn't playing about with her objectives.

