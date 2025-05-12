Meghan Trainor changes 'All About That Bass' lyrics after weight loss and cosmetic surgery

Meghan Trainor changes 'All About That Bass' lyrics after weight loss and cosmetic surgery. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

Meghan Trainor has updated her 'All About That Bass' lyrics to more accurately reflect her body now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We all know 'All About That Bass' but now Meghan Trainor has given her debut single a pretty significant lyric change.

Back in 2015, Meghan Trainor soared to superstardom after releasing 'All About That Bass'. The song went Number 1 in the US and UK with people connecting to its message. In the track's lyrics, Meghan calls out magazines for using "Photoshop" and encourages people who aren't "stick-figure silicone Barbie dolls" to embrace their bodies.

However, 'All About That Bass' also sparked some criticism at the time for not celebrating all body types. In one line, Meghan sings: I'm bringing booty back / Go ahead and tell them skinny b-----s that.

Since releasing the song 10 years ago, Meghan's own body has changed and she's had cosmetic surgery. Now, Meghan's updated the song's lyrics to reflect that.

Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass (Official Video)

In the original version of 'All About That Bass', Meghan opens the song's first verse by singing: Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two / But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do / 'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase / And all the right junk in all the right places.

However, now that Meghan's lost weight and had cosmetic surgery, she's changed the "size two" lyric. Performing the hit song at Wango Tango on May 10th, Meghan sang: Yeah, it's pretty clear, I got some new boobs / And I can shake 'em, shake 'em, like I'm supposed to do.

The lyric change quickly went viral on TikTok with some people criticising Meghan in the comments. One person wrote: "'Big is beautiful until you’re rich enough to change it.' — story of the entertainment industry".

However, others were quick to defend Meghan. One fan argued: "It’s all 'body positivity' until a woman makes changes that help her feel good in her body after having two kids."

Meghan recently opened up to People about why she got a breast lift and implants. She said: "It's so important to find a surgeon who has the best attitude and who is the kindest — and who you feel comfortable being fully naked with. It was a big decision, but it felt like I was just doing something for me. This was my present to myself."

Meghan then explained that she wants people to follow their heart when it comes to surgery. She said: "It can help your confidence so much if you want — or you're beautiful and perfect as you are, whatever makes you happiest. These are the boobs of my dreams."

She ended by saying: "I have never been more comfortable in my body."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.