Liam Hemsworth Girlfriend: Who Is Model Gabriella Brooks?

Liam Hemsworth has been dating girlfriend Gabriella Brooks for under a year. Picture: PA/Instagram

Gabriella Brooks has been dating Liam Hemsworth since his Miley Cyrus split but who is she? From her age, to career and her ex Matthew Healy - here’s what you need to know.

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have been dating since late 2019 after he split from wife Miley Cyrus and had a brief romance with Maddison Brown.

But as Miley has confirmed her split from boyfriend Cody Simpson, everyone has turned to see how Liam and his model girlfriend are getting on.

So who is Gabriella Brooks? How old is she? And did she date 1975 deadman Matthew Healy?

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend:

Gabriella Brooks is a young Australian model. Picture: Gabriella Brooks/Instagram

Who is Gabriella Brooks?

Described as the opposite of Liam’s ex Miley, reports have said Gabriella, also from Australia, is quiet and low key.

Currently living in Sydney, she also splits her time between London and LA.

Gabriella studies Ancient History and Archaeology at Sydney University and she’s also got plenty of love and interest for animals.

How old is Gabriella Brooks?

Gabriella is 24 years old, that’s six years younger than boyfriend Liam.

What is Gabriella Brooks’ job and career?

Primarily a model, Gabriella is signed to three of the biggest modelling agencies.

Some of her biggest campaigns include Topshop and Calvin Klein.

What happened with Gabriella Brooks and ex-boyfriend Matthew Healy?

Before Liam, Gabriella dated 1975 frontman Matthew Healy for four years.

It’s thought they split in autumn 2019 meaning her and Liam were both fresh out of long term relationships when they got together.

Is Gabriella Brooks on Instagram?

You can find her sharing all her gorgeous modelling snaps over @gabriella_brooks where she has over 200,000 followers.