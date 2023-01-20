Miley Cyrus Shut Down Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumours In Resurfaced Tweets

20 January 2023, 14:20

Miley Cyrus has shut down cheating rumours before
Miley Cyrus has shut down cheating rumours before. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus? Here's how the pop star debunked the rumours years before they emerged...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship and divorce have been thrust back into the limelight along with the pop star's musical comeback.

The 30-year-old dropped her latest track ‘Flowers’ on January 13 (which just so happened to be her ex's birthday) and the track is widely speculated to be about Liam.

Every Song Miley Cyrus Has Written About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam famously began dating back in 2009 whilst they filmed The Last Song, they had an on-again-off-again relationship for nearly a decade until they wed in 2018, split the following year and concluded their divorce in 2020.

The renewed interest in their romance has caused countless rumours to swirl online, with several TikToks going viral theorising that Liam was unfaithful to the 'Midnight Sky' singer.

Miley Cyrus refuted the cheating claims
Miley Cyrus refuted the cheating claims. Picture: Getty
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalised their divorce in 2020
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalised their divorce in 2020. Picture: Getty

As the cheating claims continue to circulate, tweets from Miley herself have resurfaced which refuted rumours that first emerged following the announcement of their split.

Liam filed for divorce in August 2019, in the same month the former Disney darling took to Twitter with a rant taking aim at the accusations.

She wrote: "But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life.

"I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring," Miley confessed in the heartfelt string of posts, "I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

She then stated in plain terms that she and Liam's marriage was faithful, the tweet read: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

Despite the bad blood that's rumoured to surround the break up between the 2010s power couple, in the three-year-old tweets Miley shared that she will always hold a special place in her heart for her ex-husband.

"Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she wrote.

As 'Flowers' continues to climb the charts, with the tune and music video seemingly being riddled with multiple references to her famous marriage, rumours that Liam cheated with 14 women have taken social media by storm. However, it seems Miley's tweets have debunked the claims.

Both parties are yet to publicly comment on the media storm.

