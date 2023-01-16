Miley Cyrus Fans Think 'Flowers' Takes Aim At Liam Hemsworth Telling Her ‘To Behave’ At Avengers Premiere

16 January 2023, 10:45

Miley Cyrus fans think 'Flowers' references Liam Hemsworth's viral comments at the Avengers premiere
Miley Cyrus fans think 'Flowers' references Liam Hemsworth's viral comments at the Avengers premiere. Picture: Getty/YouTube
Did Miley Cyrus just reference *that* Avengers premiere in 2019 with ex Liam Hemsworth in her new song ‘Flowers’?

Miley Cyrus dropped her latest track ‘Flowers’ on January 13 - which just so happened to be her ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday - and fans have been spotting clues that the song was penned about him.

Aside from the obvious day of release, Miley samples Bruno Mars’ 2011 hit ‘When I Was Your Man’, with the songstress changing the lyrics to reflect independent, single gal energy, and many think some of the lyrics reference her former lengthy on-off romance with Liam.

Why Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics & Bruno Mars Sample Are Being Linked To Ex Liam Hemsworth

And now the latest Easter egg fans have noticed is one of the outfits she wears in her ‘Flowers’ music video, which many are convinced references that viral moment during the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019 where Liam told Miley ‘to behave’.

The pair, who were married at the time, attended the red carpet premiere where Miley playfully posed for snaps with her hubby as she pretended to lick him.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, 2019
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, 2019. Picture: Alamy

The Aussie actor then seemingly snaps at her, telling her: “Could you behave for once?”

Moments later Miley can be seen pushing him away during paparazzi shots in a clip that has done the rounds online many times over the years.

The video has once again resurfaced thanks to Miley’s wardrobe choices in her new music video as she can be seen sporting a two-piece black suit, similar to the one Liam wore during the premiere, and fans think it’s a subtle Easter egg referencing the viral moment.

Meanwhile, some other fans think the suit she wore was the one Liam donned at their wedding.

Miley Cyrus released 'Flowers' on Liam Hemsworth's birthday
Miley Cyrus released 'Flowers' on Liam Hemsworth's birthday. Picture: Getty

Many fans also previously claimed that ‘When I Was Your Man’ was a track that Liam had once dedicated to the former Disney star, hence the sample in the song.

Miley and Liam first met after starring together in The Last Song in 2008 and went on to confirm their relationship two years later.

They were on and off for years before tying the knot at the end of 2018, but their romance came to an end in August 2019 when they split for good.

