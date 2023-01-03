Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details And The Latest On New Single ‘Flowers’

3 January 2023, 17:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus is coming back into our lives with new music and we cannot wait.

Over Christmas, Miley Cyrus gave us hope for the New Year after she began teasing new music and eventually confirmed she’s got a new single coming on 13th January, ‘Flowers’.

It’s looking likely we can expect a whole album from the Hannah Montana star too after she teased in a short video of her strutting through a garden in her underwear: “New Year, New Miley, New Single.”

If that wasn’t enough, Miley dropped a snippet of ‘Flowers’ in a later video upload, showing her in a gold shimmering outfit as her voice plays over the top singing: “I can love you better, I can love you better, baby, can love you better, I can love you better baby, can love you better, I…”

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Billboards promoting her new era have also started popping up across the US.

But what can we expect from Miley’s 2023 music, is she releasing a new album and when are we likely to hear more new songs from the superstar? Here’s the latest…

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023
Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023. Picture: Getty

Is Miley releasing new music?

Miley is releasing new music in 2023! Her new single 'Flowers' comes out very soon and we'll no doubt be treated to even more songs from the superstar in the coming months.

Miley’s last album was ‘Plastic Hearts’ in 2020, which was released a year after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, who she was in an on-off relationship with for 10 years, and included songs like ‘Midnight Sky’, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘High’.

Mileys New Years Eve Party - Season 1
Mileys New Years Eve Party - Season 1. Picture: Getty

Is Miley Cyrus releasing an album in 2023?

It looks like Miley is releasing a new album this year, after revealing on her Insta' that this year means 'new year new Miley'. Although, she's yet to actually confirm a whole new album, so watch this space.

Keeping with her new year tradition, Miley fronted a New Year's Eve special on NBC with guests including Sia, Swae Lee, Latto, Paris Hilton and her own god mother Dolly Parton, who co-hosted.

Whether any of these names will feature on Miley's potential upcoming album remains to be seen.

When is Miley Cyrus’ new album coming out?

Miley's only just confirmed her new single, so she hasn't spilled any details on a new album just yet.

Her new single 'Flowers' is coming out on 13th January so it's likely we'll hear about more new music from the star in the coming months.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for all the updates on Miley's new era.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to release 'Speak Now – Taylor's Version'

Taylor Swift’s Next Album 'Confirmed' After ‘Midnights’ Success

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Pop Stars With Christmas Songs You Forgot About From Justin Bieber To Little Mix

Features

Taylor Swift reacted to a film about her song with a song

That Time Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About A Film Inspired By One Of Her Songs

Features

Hot On Capital

PA/Netflix

‘After We Collided’ Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

TV & Film

Lucien Laviscount has dated a string of celebrities

Who Is Lucien Laviscount’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz rang in 2023 together

Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

Capital give me the cash!

How To Play 'Capital! Give Me The Cash!'

Radio