Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details And The Latest On New Single ‘Flowers’

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus is coming back into our lives with new music and we cannot wait.

Over Christmas, Miley Cyrus gave us hope for the New Year after she began teasing new music and eventually confirmed she’s got a new single coming on 13th January, ‘Flowers’.

It’s looking likely we can expect a whole album from the Hannah Montana star too after she teased in a short video of her strutting through a garden in her underwear: “New Year, New Miley, New Single.”

If that wasn’t enough, Miley dropped a snippet of ‘Flowers’ in a later video upload, showing her in a gold shimmering outfit as her voice plays over the top singing: “I can love you better, I can love you better, baby, can love you better, I can love you better baby, can love you better, I…”

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Billboards promoting her new era have also started popping up across the US.

But what can we expect from Miley’s 2023 music, is she releasing a new album and when are we likely to hear more new songs from the superstar? Here’s the latest…

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023. Picture: Getty

Is Miley releasing new music?

Miley is releasing new music in 2023! Her new single 'Flowers' comes out very soon and we'll no doubt be treated to even more songs from the superstar in the coming months.

Miley’s last album was ‘Plastic Hearts’ in 2020, which was released a year after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, who she was in an on-off relationship with for 10 years, and included songs like ‘Midnight Sky’, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘High’.

Mileys New Years Eve Party - Season 1. Picture: Getty

Is Miley Cyrus releasing an album in 2023?

It looks like Miley is releasing a new album this year, after revealing on her Insta' that this year means 'new year new Miley'. Although, she's yet to actually confirm a whole new album, so watch this space.

Keeping with her new year tradition, Miley fronted a New Year's Eve special on NBC with guests including Sia, Swae Lee, Latto, Paris Hilton and her own god mother Dolly Parton, who co-hosted.

Whether any of these names will feature on Miley's potential upcoming album remains to be seen.

When is Miley Cyrus’ new album coming out?

Miley's only just confirmed her new single, so she hasn't spilled any details on a new album just yet.

Her new single 'Flowers' is coming out on 13th January so it's likely we'll hear about more new music from the star in the coming months.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for all the updates on Miley's new era.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital