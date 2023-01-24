Miley Cyrus' Gold Dress In The 'Flowers' Video Has A Whole Theory Behind It

Miley Cyrus' gold dress has broken the internet. Picture: Getty/Miley Cyrus/YouTube

By Capital FM

Is it just a gorgeous gold dress? TikTok disagrees.

Miley Cyrus has well and truly taken over the internet with her new single 'Flowers', from its lyrics responding to Bruno Mars to the Easter egg-filled music video, the song has become a whole subject of its own and TikTok users have been dissecting every angle.

One of the standout features is Miley's incredible wardrobe throughout as she rocks an oversized power suit and sexy underwear to workout in. But that's not all; the pop powerhouse kicks off the video in a show-stopping gold dress.

She struts in the gown to the top of a hill on a residential street in LA before bursting through the doors of a mansion, and as well as the Joker-inspired dance routine it's the gold dress we're all obsessed with.

Liam Hemsworth told Miley Cyrus to 'behave' at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019. Picture: Getty

Some fans think it's a nod to Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted to kissing Liam Hemsworth for their movie franchise The Hunger Games, while others think it's something to do with Liam's current girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

It could also very well be just a wow ensemble to keep us all obsessed with the video. But what's TikTok saying about Miley's dress, what are the theories? Here's the lowdown, but bear in mind these are fan theories alone and nothing has been confirmed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth at The Hunger Games Los Angeles Premiere. Picture: Getty

The Jennifer Lawrence dress theory

In an unearthed interview, J-Law admits to kissing Liam off camera. When asked by Andy Cohen if she and Liam had kissed 'when the cameras weren't rolling', Jennifer said: "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?"

Miley and Liam had an on-off relationship for 10 years, so even if this wild theory is about Jennifer Lawrence, she was most likely referring to a time the couple weren't together.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from posting a photo of Jennifer and Liam together at The Hunger Games LA premiere in 2012, where she wore – you guessed it – a shimmering gold dress.

Jennifer's always been known as showbiz's ultimate IRL joker so let's take this one with a pinch of salt shall we?

Plus, Miley refuted claims Liam was ever unfaithful after they split in 2019. She wrote on Twitter: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the Poker Face premiere. Picture: Getty

The Gabriella Brooks dress theory

Funnily enough, Liam's current girlfriend Gabriella wore a gold dress to a premiere with Liam last year, so fans have been circulating this picture too.

But it's not just Gabriella's outfit fans are looking at – people think Miley's black suit in the video is the same as the one Liam wore to The Avengers premiere with Miley in 2019, where he was seen telling her to 'behave' after she playfully pretended to lick him.

None of these rumours have been confirmed.

Miley Cyrus' gold dress is a 1991 YSL number. Picture: Miley Cyrus/YouTube

Why is Miley wearing a gold dress in the 'Flowers' video?

At the very start of 'Flowers' Miley sings: "We were good / we were gold," and it's the start of the music video in which she's seen rocking that gold dress.

The fact the lyric is literally 'we were gold' might be enough of an explanation for Miley's internet-shattering dress.

Miley's known for wearing vintage high-fashion pieces and the outfit is one from the archives; it's a Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1991.

