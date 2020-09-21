Miley Cyrus Hints She ‘Faked It’ With Liam Hemsworth On New Song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’

21 September 2020, 12:36

Miley and Liam split for the final time in August 2019.
Miley and Liam split for the final time in August 2019. Picture: PA images

Miley Cyrus’ new song lyrics hint she 'faked it’ in the bedroom with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has hinted she ‘faked it’ with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in the lyrics of her new song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer, who is gearing up to release her new album, titled ‘She Is Miley Cyrus,’ met Liam while filming The Last Song and the couple had an on-again-off-again relationship for ten years before getting married in December 2018.

Inside Miley Cyrus's Fitness Lifestyle As She Abandons Vegan Diet & Works Out Like Crazy

Miley Cyrus will open up about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her new album.
Miley Cyrus will open up about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her new album. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

However, it wasn’t meant to be and the couple split eight months later.

Now it looks like Miley is going to spill some tea about the split on her new record.

In the unreleased track ‘Win Some, Lose Some,’ she sings: “Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead.

“Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah.

“Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head.”

During the chorus, she sings: “You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more.”

On another track, titled ‘WTF Do I Know,’ she sings: “Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction.

“You wanted an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I don’t even miss you.

“Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go.”

BRB, off to cry in my bedroom for the rest of the day.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Chris Ramsay will host Little Mix: The Search.

Little Mix: The Search: Host Chris Ramsey's Wife, Age And Career Revealed

TV & Film

Little Mix are set to host their first ever talent show in 2020

Little Mix's The Search: How To Apply & Minimum Age To Audition For The BBC Talent Show Revealed

Little Mix

Sam Claflin stars in the new Enola Holmes movie

Who Is Sam Claflin? Harry Styles’ Rumoured My Policeman Co-Star And Enola Holmes Actor

Liam Hemsworth has acquired a huge net worth.

Liam Hemsworth Age & Net Worth Revealed

Zendaya is super close to her mum and dad

Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke married in 2017

Who Is Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present