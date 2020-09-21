Miley Cyrus Hints She ‘Faked It’ With Liam Hemsworth On New Song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’

Miley and Liam split for the final time in August 2019. Picture: PA images

Miley Cyrus’ new song lyrics hint she 'faked it’ in the bedroom with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has hinted she ‘faked it’ with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in the lyrics of her new song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer, who is gearing up to release her new album, titled ‘She Is Miley Cyrus,’ met Liam while filming The Last Song and the couple had an on-again-off-again relationship for ten years before getting married in December 2018.

Miley Cyrus will open up about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her new album. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

However, it wasn’t meant to be and the couple split eight months later.

Now it looks like Miley is going to spill some tea about the split on her new record.

In the unreleased track ‘Win Some, Lose Some,’ she sings: “Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead.

“Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah.

“Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head.”

During the chorus, she sings: “You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more.”

On another track, titled ‘WTF Do I Know,’ she sings: “Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction.

“You wanted an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I don’t even miss you.

“Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go.”

