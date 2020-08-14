Miley Cyrus New Song: ‘Midnight Sky’ Lyrics And Facts You Need To Know

Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' lyrics refer to Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Getty / PA

Miley Cyrus has just dropped her new single ‘Midnight Sky’ – here’s what the song and its lyrics are about, including her turbulent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus is back with new music, and her new song ‘Midnight Sky’ is the pop banger we’ve all been waiting for.

‘Midnight Sky’ contains the poetic and emotional lyrics we all love about Miley’s songs, but this time in a disco-inspired theme she directed herself for the music video.

Clearly on a new path after her divorce from long-term love and husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth, newly single Miley – who has just split from Cody Simpson – is entering a new era and ‘Midnight Sky’ summarises the start of her new chapter.

What is ‘Midnight Sky’ about? Here’s a few facts about the song and its meaning…

‘Midnight Sky’ is about Miley’s turbulent past year after her split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after 10 years together. Picture: Getty

The first verse of ‘Midnight Sky’ is a straight reference to her divorce from Liam, as she sings:

But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

Miley and Liam split after 10 years together, eight months after getting married – news which came as a complete shock to fans.

Some of the lyrics refer to her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter dated for two months in 2019. Picture: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

‘Midnight Sky’ touches on Miley’s brief relationship with Kaitlyn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex, who she dated a month after her split from Liam.

Their romance made headlines everywhere, but they split after two months.

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, you know it's true

‘Midnight Sky’ is about Miley telling her own story

Miley told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music her new single was inspired after she felt ‘villainised’ by having her story told in the press over the past year.

She said: “Talking about ‘Midnight Sky,’ specifically, I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years. That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter.”

The ‘Midnight Sky’ video was originally for a different song

The 27-year-old was working on a music video for another of her songs when she decided to switch it to suit ‘Midnight Sky’.

She continued to Zane Lowe: “So for this record, actually, the way that I even wrote ‘Midnight Sky’ was I was prepping to create a video for another song. I wrote and directed and conceptualised the video for ‘Midnight Sky,’ but it started because I was doing that with another song.

“Then Andrew Watt, my creative partner, came over and played me this track, and I scratched everything and said, ‘I’ve got to write this. This is the foundation of which I feel like I can lay my story on top of that.”

Lyrics to ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus

Here are the complete lyrics to ‘Midnight Sky’…

La, la, la-la, la

Yeah, it's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home

But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes

(Your ropes)

Forever and ever, no more

(No more)

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds

(Oh, oh)

I was born to run,

I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

(By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, you know it's true

(Yeah, yeah)

That I was born to run,

I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

(Loved by you)

La, la, la-la, la

She got her hair pulled back 'cause the sweat's drippin' off of her face

(Her face)

Said, "It ain't so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes"

You should know right now that I never stay put in one place

Forever and ever, no more

(No more)

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds

(Oh, oh)

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

(By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run,

I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Oh

I don't hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

I was born to run,

I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

(By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know

I don't need to be loved by you

See his hands 'round my waist, thought you'd never be replaced, baby

Ooh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run,

I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

(Yeah)

La, la, la-la, la

La, la

You know it's true, you know it's true

Loved by you

