Why Did Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Split?

Inside Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's mutual break-up. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Midnight Sky singer confirmed her break-up from boyfriend Cody Simpson on Instagram - but why did they split?

Miley Cyrus hit Instagram on August 13 to not only announce her hit new single, Midnight Sky, but to confirm her break-up from boyfriend Cody Simpson.

In an Instagram live, the former Disney and Hannah Montana star confirmed her split, but insisted her and Cody were still very good friends.

Miley and Cody were together for just under a year after they turned their friendship into a romance following her break up from then-husband Liam Hemsworth and her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Been Sober For 6 Months

So why did Miley Cyrus and singer Cody Simpson break up? Here’s what was said:

Miley Cyrus spoke about her split on an Instagram live. Picture: PA

Why did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split?

Taking to her fans on Instagram Live, Miley confirmed her and Cody had broke up.

Addressing the break-up rumours, the 27 year old said: “It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it, but right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

“We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not."

And to confirm they’re on good terms, Cody jumped on Instagram to help promote Miley’s new single Midnight Sky.

Cody Simpson showed his support for ex Miley over her new single, Midnight Sky. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

How long were Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson together for?

The couple went Instagram official in 2019 and it’s believed they officially dated for 10 months.

During that time the couple kept fans updated with plenty of loved-up social media selfies and even got matching tattoos.