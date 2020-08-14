Why Did Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Split?

14 August 2020, 11:13

Inside Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's mutual break-up
Inside Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's mutual break-up. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Midnight Sky singer confirmed her break-up from boyfriend Cody Simpson on Instagram - but why did they split?

Miley Cyrus hit Instagram on August 13 to not only announce her hit new single, Midnight Sky, but to confirm her break-up from boyfriend Cody Simpson.

In an Instagram live, the former Disney and Hannah Montana star confirmed her split, but insisted her and Cody were still very good friends.

Miley and Cody were together for just under a year after they turned their friendship into a romance following her break up from then-husband Liam Hemsworth and her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Been Sober For 6 Months

So why did Miley Cyrus and singer Cody Simpson break up? Here’s what was said:

Miley Cyrus spoke about her split on an Instagram live
Miley Cyrus spoke about her split on an Instagram live. Picture: PA

Why did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split?

Taking to her fans on Instagram Live, Miley confirmed her and Cody had broke up.

Addressing the break-up rumours, the 27 year old said: “It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it, but right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.

“We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not."

And to confirm they’re on good terms, Cody jumped on Instagram to help promote Miley’s new single Midnight Sky.

Cody Simpson showed his support for ex Miley over her new single, Midnight Sky
Cody Simpson showed his support for ex Miley over her new single, Midnight Sky. Picture: Cody Simpson/Instagram

How long were Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson together for?

The couple went Instagram official in 2019 and it’s believed they officially dated for 10 months.

During that time the couple kept fans updated with plenty of loved-up social media selfies and even got matching tattoos.

More News

See more More News

Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT

Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry

Stephanie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun' set for release in August

Stephenie Meyer Has Started Writing Two More Midnight Sun Books

Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky' lyrics refer to Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus New Song: ‘Midnight Sky’ Lyrics And Facts You Need To Know

Liam Hemsworth has been dating girlfriend Gabriella Brooks for under a year

Liam Hemsworth Girlfriend: Who Is Model Gabriella Brooks?

Joey King revealed she wouldn't date her co-star again

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Reveals Real Reason She’s Against Dating Actors Following Jacob Elordi Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters