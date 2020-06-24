Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Been Sober For 6 Months

24 June 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 14:35

Miley opened up about her sobriety on The Big Ticket podcast.
Miley opened up about her sobriety on The Big Ticket podcast. Picture: PA images

Miley Cyrus has been sober for 6 months.

Miley Cyrus has revealed in an interview that she’s been sober for 6 months.

The ‘Slide Away’ singer sat down with Variety’s podcast with iHeart, The Big Ticket, earlier this week and opened up about her family, vocal surgery, and her positive experience with therapy.

Selena Gomez Shares Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis For The First Time During Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live

She told them: “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months.

“At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery…. But I had been thinking a lot about my mother.

“My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings, and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable.

“My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly.

“I think therapy is great.”

She said her main motive to get sober was because she didn’t want to wake up ‘feeling groggy’ any more, but admitted the transition has been difficult at times.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘You’re no fun,’” she said.

“It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

