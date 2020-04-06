Selena Gomez Shares Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis For The First Time During Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live

Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder for the first time, during Miley Cyrus’ Instagram live show Bright Minded.

Selena Gomez, 27, has often been open about her battles with anxiety and is always honest with her fans about her mental health, but in her Instagram live chat with Miley Cyrus she revealed her bipolar diagnosis for the first time.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

Discussing tips to look after your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic with her fellow Disney Channel star, Selena revealed how she’s been coping with self-isolation.

Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar diagnosis for the first time. Picture: Getty

Selena explained: “Recently I went to one of the best mental health hospitals in America, McLean Hospital [affiliated with Harvard University in Massachusetts], and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised I was bipolar.

“So, when I know more information it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me when I know it.

“I think people get scared of it and I've seen it, even in my own family... I'm from Texas, it's not known to talk about your mental health.

"You've got to seem cool, and then I see anger built up in children, teenagers or young adults because they are wanting that [to talk about it] so badly. So I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

Selena Gomez appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram live series Bright Minded. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

She added: “It’s like when I was younger, I was terrified of thunderstorms so my mum bought me all these books on thunderstorms to help me understand them.”

The NHS describes bipolar disorder as a condition affecting your moods which can swing from one extreme to another. Each extreme episode can last for several weeks or longer.

The ‘Rare’ singer added she has had treatment in the past for coping with her depression and anxiety.

During isolation Selena said she has been using a technique called dialectal behavioural therapy to understand her thoughts, which involves writing down her worries to get to the root of what is bothering her.

Selena also revealed she has been donating a proportion of her income to organisations close to her heart who have helped her in the past, one of which is the hospital where she found out she had lupus.

She and Miley are also supporting charity MusiCares, who are providing financial support to music creators and professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News