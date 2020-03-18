Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato's Instagram live saw them reminisce old times. Picture: Instagram live

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato just heavily hinted they hooked up back in their Disney days and we cannot handle the tea they spilt over their Instagram live.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato gave the world a joint Instagram live, talking about everything from Miley's VMA performance to their former beef and dropped a dropped a kind of serious bombshell to the world- that they hooked up back in their Disney days?!

DEMI GAY PANICKED SO HARD WITH MILEY LMAOOOOOpic.twitter.com/zH1wDfgaSV — ً (@soIoIovato) March 17, 2020

As well as repairing old wounds, laughing about the petty beef they've shared in the past and promising to be there for each other in the future, they both got suspiciously awkward when Miley dropped in a sly comment about their sexualities.

Chatting about why they first connected when they were starring on Disney shows Hannah Montana for Miley and Camp Rock and Sonny With A Chance for Demi, Miley joked "or maybe we were just gay as f***" causing Demi to freak out laughing and hide herself off screen as Miley chuckled away.

Both getting equally awkward, Miley continued to say "I hate to tell you...next question...we all got it, we know" hinting people will understand they they both reacted in that way.

Uk Film Premiere Of Hannah Montana - London. Picture: Getty

Miley came out as pansexual back in 2016, revealing her first relationship was with a woman, and Demi recently revealing she came out to her parents in 2017- describing it as a beautiful and emotional moment.

Miley and Demi were known to have beef, after the 'Wrecking Ball' singer posted a YouTube video with her friend Mandy appearing to mimic a video posted by Demi and Selena Gomez- they were simpler times.

