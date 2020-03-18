Miley Cyrus 'Didn't Wear Shorts For Three Years' After VMAs Performance In 2013

Miley Cyrus was cruelly body-shamed after her 2013 VMAs performance. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have shared their experiences of being body-shamed as they re-connected over a live Instagram Stories.

Like the rest of the world right now, Miley Cyrus, 27, and Demi Lovato, also 27, are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak, so the pop stars used their downtime to chat over an Instagram Live.

After growing up in the spotlight thanks to roles on the Disney Channel, Miley and Demi have shared a lot of similar life experiences and opened up about how it felt to be body-shamed at the peak of their careers.

Hannah Montana star Miley said her performance at the VMAs in 2013 with Robin Thicke led to an intense amount of trolling on social media about her body, after she wore a nude two-piece on stage.

Miley Cyrus said she was compared to a turkey after her VMAs performance with Robin Thicke. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Demi and the rest of her millions of followers, Miley said: “I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s— because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit.”

The 'Malibu' hitmaker added: “I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way.”

Miley added during that time of her life she was “unapologetically” herself and felt confident, but feared she was lying to her fans.

She continued: “I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.”

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato hosted an Instagram Live to share their life experiences. Picture: Getty

Demi also shared her own experience of battling with her confidence, revealing when she released her single ‘Confident’ she was far from it.

She explained: “When I did my song 'Confident,' my message was that I was so confident but in reality, I was working out so much and eating such a strict diet that I wasn't confident. I wasn’t.

"And now I feel like I'm more confident than I was back then. And I might be heavier than I was, but I'm more confident now. And that's better to me. I'd take that over being thinner and miserable any day."

The women also spoke about why they have lost touch at times over the years, but Miley said: “In dark times, it’s really important to reach towards those who are illuminated. I just think that you’re such a light — even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”

Demi was equally as complimenting to her pal, saying: “I feel like you’ve always been such a light and that’s why we connected at 14.”

