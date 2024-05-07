Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala Look Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Fans all saying the same thing about Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sydney Sweeney ditched the blonde hair at the 2024 Met Gala and sported a black bob which has fans saying the same thing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney attended the 2024 Met Gala alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat and Zendaya (who was a co-chair).

Dressing to the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code 'Garden of Time', Sydney wore a beautiful blue Miu Miu gown and completed the look with De Beers diamonds, which she said came with multiple security guards!

The most striking element of her Met look was actually her choice of hairstyle. Usually a bubbly blonde, the Euphoria star switched up her typical look for a short choppy black bob and bangs.

Speaking to Variety, Sydney revealed that the hair choice was all down to the creative mind of her hair stylist. She said: "Honestly, it was my hair stylist, Glen Coco.

"He read the beautiful short story that went with the theme tonight and he truly just wanted to do something that was different."

Sydney Sweeney at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". Picture: Getty

The hair had everyone drawing comparisons to 'NDA' singer Billie Eilish who wasn't in attendance. With Billie skipping the prestigious event there was a Billie-shaped hole at the Met Gala, which fans seem to think was filled by Sydney's look.

One fan took to X to say: "Sydney Sweeney did same outfit but colour inverted of Billie Eilish 2021 met gala. both gorgeous they look like princess [sic]."

When Billie made her Met debut she did a similar thing to Sydney. Billie was known for her striking black hair and occasional vibrantly coloured roots but for the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' the star came in an Marilyn Monroe inspired look completed with a blonde bob.

Literally thought that Sydney Sweeney was Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/gUJ7y2dICk — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) May 7, 2024

Sydney Sweeney cosplaying as Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, 2024. pic.twitter.com/iSZIwlUduf — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) May 7, 2024

Now, Billie dons her iconic black hair again with a cute fringe, which is why people thought Sydney looked just like her. Some fans were even sure they had seen Billie arriving to the event but on closer inspection it was Sydney that they had spotted.

A fan asked, "am I the only one who thinks Sydney Sweeney is giving Billie Eilish???" - we can promise you, you are not alone in that thought!

One page even joked that the theme had been changed to "Billie Eilish's Influence in Pop Culture", saying "and Sydney Sweeney appears cosplaying her in a stunning way".

Billie Eilish currently has short black hair. Picture: Getty

Another quipped: "wait a minute i’ve never seen Billie Eilish and Sydney Sweeney in the same room…the way they are actually 1 person."

It's not known why Billie wasn't in attendance at the Met Gala this year, it would have been her fourth one. But perhaps with the release of her album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' being imminent she's decided to focus on that.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.