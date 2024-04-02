When Does 'Anyone But You' Come Out On Netflix?

2 April 2024, 15:03

Glen Powell said Sydney Sweeney "is the easiest person to have chemistry with"
Glen Powell said Sydney Sweeney "is the easiest person to have chemistry with". Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Sydney Sweeney's 'Anyone But You' is finally coming to Netflix. Read on for the confirmed release date.

Anyone But You promised to begin a rom-com renaissance when it premiered in cinemas last December, and it didn't fail to deliver.

Staring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun actor Glen Powell, the film whisked viewers down under for an Aussie-based love story.

Movie fans were ecstatic when they heard the film would be available to stream from home soon after it was released. But after it dropped on Prime Video first, many of us were left looking at our Netflix subscription in desperation.

But the wait is very nearly over. Here's when 'Anyone But You' lands on Netflix.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sparked dating rumours whilst filming 'Anyone But You'
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sparked dating rumours whilst filming 'Anyone But You'. Picture: Getty

When will Anyone But You be on Netflix?

Netflix have announced that Anyone But You will be on their platform from April 23rd. However, this is only confirmed for US streamers and a release date for the UK platform is yet to be revealed.

It's likely that the UK date won't be too long after the US release of the rom-com, and we'll update this page as soon as a concrete date is announced.

Sydney Sweeney talks spider bite incident while shooting Anyone But You

The light-hearted romantic-comedy amassed 214.9 million USD from the global box office, signalling a truly successful 'rom-com renaissance' - which Sydney had hoped for.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the lead actress described the film as "magical", saying: "It's a modern take on it [Much Ado About Nothing] and you cry, you laugh - it's a really good time."

Kelly thanked her, saying that films like that are rarely made these days. "We want a rom-come renaissance," Sydney replied, "we want to bring people to the theatres, we want them to have fun and enjoy themselves. We're making the rom-com big again".

And very soon all you hopelessly romantic Netflix subscribers will get to watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

