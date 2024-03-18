Nicholas Galitzine And Anne Hathaway Had ‘Immediate Chemistry’ During ‘The Idea Of You’ Audition

By Kathryn Knight

Nicholas Galitzine has spilled on his screen test with The Idea Of You co-star Anne Hathaway, revealing they had ‘immediate chemistry’.

The Idea of You is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, a romantic comedy following a boyband star who falls for a divorced mother 16 years his senior starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway as the couple in love; Soléne and Hayes.

Galitzine, who plays the front man of boy band August Moon, opened up on what it was like to chemistry test with Hathaway while they went through the audition process for the film which comes out on 2nd May on Prime Video.

He said they had an ‘immediate connection’ and that there was genuine chemistry in what he calls a ‘fun’ audition.

The actor recalled to PEOPLE: “The chemistry read was kind of transformative. As an actor you oftentimes go into those rooms with so much trepidation, and it was so open.

“And I kind of remember leaving the room going, 'You know, if this doesn't work out, I am really proud of the work that I did, even in this space.’”

The Red, White and Royal Blue actor was asked to bring a song to convince Hathaway to dance with him and he said despite his nerves they had an ‘instant connection.“

He said: “And that was very anxiety-producing because I am not a dancer, and it's also hard, you know, you're meeting someone for the first time and you don't want it to be weird, but with those things you kind of have to go all in.

“And it was so open and I think it was really at that moment that we kind of knew that there was a connection — that there was a chemistry there and it was so much fun in that audition, which is rare to say,” he went on about Hathaway.

Galitzine received the call the following day that he’d got the role, something he was ‘overjoyed’ about.

Hathaway has also recently opened up about taking on the role, sharing why she signed up for the film.

She said at the film’s launch at SXSW: “I don’t want to be pigeonholed and don’t want to be placed in a box of what type of films I have to be making because of my age, gender, and because I won an Oscar. I want to have fun, dammit. It speaks to me.”

