Miley Cyrus Shares Hannah Montana Throwback As She Begs Fans To 'Stay Human' During COVID-19

Miley Cyrus urges fans to be thoughtful and respectful during coronavirus outbreak. Picture: YouTube (L); Getty (R)

Miley Cyrus shared snippets of her alter-ego, Hannah Montana, as she shared an important message about kindness during coronavirus outbreak.

Miley Cyrus is just one of the many celebrities urging their fans to understand the severity of coronavirus, as she took to Twitter to write an important message.

Speaking to her 44.9 million followers, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer shared several throwback clips from her Disney Channel sitcom, Hannah Montana.

"Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing," wrote Miley Cyrus, with a short, eight-second clip of her titular character talking about getting goods for a "big emergency" as her friends, Lilly and Oliver, drop off tonnes of bags.

Continuing, she wrote "NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint...

"It's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!"

Miley has been sharing several throwback moments amongst the COVID-19 outbreak, including a hand-washing technique guideline, which - much like 'Happy Birthday' - says her 2009 hit, 'The Climb' is the perfect song to wash your hands to.

Miley Cyrus shared a hand-washing meme. Picture: Twitter

She also posted a meme saying "The only hand sanitiser that will defeat coronavirus," with two snaps of Hannah Montana-branded hand cleaner, and a short clip from the show showing her character cleaning Jackson's room in a face mask, with the caption "Day 2 Quarantine".

This comes after Miley Cyrus was forced to cancel her shows in Australia due to the virus, as it was recommended by government officials to help reduce potential health risks. She spoke about her disappointment to not be performing in Australia.

"I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."