Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast

7 May 2024, 13:05

Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast
Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian was slut-shamed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and people were quick to call it out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans are coming to Kim Kardashian's defence after she was slut-shamed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

On Sunday (May 6), Netflix aired their latest celebrity roast special with popular, former American Football Quarterback Tom Brady entering the ring of fire. Like all great celebrity roasts, nothing was off limits and Tom was roasted by a wide range of people including stars like Ben Affleck, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell. Kim Kardashian also showed up for a couple of jokes.

Nevertheless, it was some jokes made at Kim's expense that have now gone viral with people saying that they went too far.

Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2024

During the roast, Tony Hinchcliffe made a reference to Will Ferrell being there as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy. He said the infamous phrase "whale's vagina" and then said it reminded him that Kim Kardashian was there.

Expanding further, he added: "She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake."

Of course the point of a roast is to go off limits and Kim appeared to take the jokes in her stride. However, the internet was less impressed.

One person tweeted: "How is it acceptable to make jokes like this again? Omg we’ve actually gone backwards."

Another wrote: "you don’t have to like kim k to know this is a disgusting comment. slut shaming is never ok no matter who it’s about. “close your legs” is never funny advice to give a woman."

To add insult to injury, before Kim took to the stage for her own jokes, she was met with widespread booing in the audience. People were quick to praise her for her composure.

One person wrote: "Say what you want about Kim K but being booed by thousands of people and not letting it phase you? Boss behaviour."

As it stands, Kim is yet to say anything about the jokes and Tony Hinchcliffe is yet to respond to the backlash.

We will keep you posted with any updates.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look being compared to Billie Eilish

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala Look Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

People are calling the 2024 Met Gala the "most boring" Met Gala ever

People Are Calling The 2024 Met Gala The "Most Boring" Met Gala Ever

Doja Cat's Met Gala 2024 look explained

Why Doja Cat Wore A Wet T-shirt To The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Cardigan At The Met Gala 2024 Wasn't Hiding A Wardrobe Malfunction

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian's Bold Met Gala Looks Through The Years

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits