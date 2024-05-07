Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast

Kim Kardashian Defended Over "Disgusting" Slut-Shaming Jokes At Tom Brady Roast. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian was slut-shamed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and people were quick to call it out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans are coming to Kim Kardashian's defence after she was slut-shamed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

On Sunday (May 6), Netflix aired their latest celebrity roast special with popular, former American Football Quarterback Tom Brady entering the ring of fire. Like all great celebrity roasts, nothing was off limits and Tom was roasted by a wide range of people including stars like Ben Affleck, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell. Kim Kardashian also showed up for a couple of jokes.

Nevertheless, it was some jokes made at Kim's expense that have now gone viral with people saying that they went too far.

Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2024

During the roast, Tony Hinchcliffe made a reference to Will Ferrell being there as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy. He said the infamous phrase "whale's vagina" and then said it reminded him that Kim Kardashian was there.

Expanding further, he added: "She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake."

Of course the point of a roast is to go off limits and Kim appeared to take the jokes in her stride. However, the internet was less impressed.

One person tweeted: "How is it acceptable to make jokes like this again? Omg we’ve actually gone backwards."

Another wrote: "you don’t have to like kim k to know this is a disgusting comment. slut shaming is never ok no matter who it’s about. “close your legs” is never funny advice to give a woman."

you don’t have to like kim k to know this is a disgusting comment. slut shaming is never ok no matter who it’s about. “close your legs” is never funny advice to give a woman. https://t.co/WoZWdQSt3M — a p r i l S W I F T I E ✨ (@aprilswiftiee) May 6, 2024

How is it acceptable to make jokes like this again? Omg we’ve actually gone backwards 💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/Tmn5oajOGs — Jamie (@JayElHarris) May 6, 2024

This was way too disrespectful… I feel bad for Kim



pic.twitter.com/Fz4Wn3wiYJ — Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) May 6, 2024

Ironically - y’all make me like Kim Kardashian cuz y’all take cheap shots at her daily and she takes it on the chin and keeps it moving. https://t.co/4Q7Ze9VNVF — A.Y 🇳🇬 (@verbalsniperr) May 6, 2024

To add insult to injury, before Kim took to the stage for her own jokes, she was met with widespread booing in the audience. People were quick to praise her for her composure.

One person wrote: "Say what you want about Kim K but being booed by thousands of people and not letting it phase you? Boss behaviour."

Say what you want about Kim K but being booed by thousands of people and not letting it phase you? Boss behaviour 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8kLAPaOdW — Matt (@matt_j_cotter) May 6, 2024

As it stands, Kim is yet to say anything about the jokes and Tony Hinchcliffe is yet to respond to the backlash.

We will keep you posted with any updates.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.