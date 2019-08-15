Miley Cyrus Dropping New Single This Week After Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is dropping a new tune very soon. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram / Getty

Miley Cyrus is releasing a brand new song in a matter of days, less than a week after ending her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

It’s been a turbulent past week for Miley Cyrus, after she announced her split from partner of 10 years and husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, as she was pictured kissing Kaitlynn Carter, the ex of Brody Jenner.

Despite her heartache, Miley is about to drop a brand new single according to Twitter account Ultra Subversive.

Liam Hemsworth Makes A Public Statement Following Split From Miley Cyrus

While the 26 year old is yet to share any details of the new music herself, there’s plenty of speculation about her next single all over social media.

Miley Cyrus' lyrics have seemingly been shared on Twitter. Picture: Ultra Subversive/Twitter

The song has been described as a power ballad and reportedly details Miley’s “struggle with addiction”.

Ultra Subversive tweeted: “Miley Cyrus single coming out on Sunday, co-written by ALMA! It's a power ballad about her struggles with addiction. (Length 3:53).”

They also shared some lyrics from the track, adding:

"So it's time to let it go

I want my house in the hills

Don't want the whiskey and pills

I don't give up easily"

The single was said to be produced by Andrew Wyatt and Will Made-It.

The Twitter account added it should be a worldwide release on Friday at midnight in the US, but if not “you’ll have it by Sunday”.

Other fans are adamant the new track is the single for Miley’s next EP ‘She Is Here’.

Many are now questioning whether the tune will feature Dua Lipa, but Dua will apparently star on a later track titled ‘La Money’.

The new music comes after Miley and husband Liam announced their separation.

After pictures emerged of the former Hannah Montana actress kissing Kaitlynn Carter on holiday, Liam confirmed their break-up.

He wrote in a statement on Instagram: “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," continued the actor.

"Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

Miley and Liam tied the knot just eight months ago in a Christmas Eve ceremony last year.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip