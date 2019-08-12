Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner Beef Explained: The Singer & 'The Hills' Star Feud Over Kaitlynn Carter Romance

Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner throw shade at each other on Instagram. Picture: Getty/ Instagram @kaitlynn

Miley Cyrus has found herself in the middle of beef with The Hills star Brody Jenner after she's been pictured kissing his recent ex-wife on holiday in Italy.

Miley Cyrus and The Hills star Brody Jenner are in the midst of an Instagram war of words after a pretty surprising turn of events sees the 'Mother's Daughter' singer split from her actor hubby, Liam Hemsworth, and jet off on a romantic getaway with Brody's very recent ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split - As Singer Seen Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex-Wife Kaitlynn Carter

Yup, the internet had hardly caught its breath following the shock announcement of Miley & Liam's split when photos emerged of Miley locking lips with Kaitlynn, 30, on a sun lounger in Italy & posing up a storm on social media, causing Brody to chime in with some pretty shady Insta' comments.

Brody, son of Caitlyn Jenner, sarcastically wrote 'hot girl summer' underneath Kaitlynn's post, but he didn't stop there, writing "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon".

Brody Jenner takes a dig at his ex on her Instagram photo with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Now, we're not sure if he knows Miley, but it was pretty unlikely she was going to take the shade without throwing it right back, and clapped the reality star back with a pretty savage insult, referencing a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings where it's revealed Brody sleeps in his truck in the driveway after partying all night.

She wrote: "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Liam has remained tight lipped about everything, being spotted out surfing with pals and staying low-key, leading Brody Jenner's co-star Spencer Pratt to chime in with another shady comment, referencing Taylor Swift's infamous post after Kim Kardashian exposed her as a 'snake'.

He wrote: '"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative"- Liam', proving once again that the reality stars aren't afraid of getting their hands, or should we say thumbs, dirty.

Brody and Kaitlynn's split was announced at the start of August, calling it quits after five years.

She had most recently starred in The Hills reboot alongside Brody, where we saw the tension in their marriage play out on the screen, with not many people at all surprised when news of their break-up emerged.

Miley and Liam, however, seemed to be stronger than ever after getting married in secret over Christmas of 2018, with the singer admitting they'd been brought closer than ever after their Malibu home burned down in wildfires.

A representative for the pair said:

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement read."

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Something tells us this entire drama is only just getting started, and it looks like it could all be going down in the Instagram comments, so watch this space!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News