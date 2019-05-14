When is Miley Cyrus' New Album 'She Is Coming' Out? 2019 Release Date, Track List & More

Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album on 30th May. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus has promised fans “a lot” of new music in 2019 – here’s everything we know about it so far, from the album name to its release date.

Miley Cyrus released her first single of 2019 titled ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ featuring Mark Ronson earlier this year and is already gearing up for more releases, heavily teasing new music on her Instagram page.

After posing head to toe in a stunning YSL outfit in front of some bin bags to promote her new album, fans are eager to know more about the 26 year old's next album. Here are all the details...

Miley Cyrus has hinted her album name is 'She Is Coming'. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Twitter

Release date

The former Hannah Montana star has made it very clear the release date of her new album is 30th May, plastering the important date all over each of her social media profiles.

Album name

As soon as she announced she had new music coming, Miley used the hashtag 'she is coming' and has repeated the phrase on Instagram for each of her posts about her album ever since. Therefore, we can assume her album is named 'She Is Coming' – unless it's just a tactic to keep us on the lookout for music updates from the country singer.

What we can expect from 'She Is Coming'

A few months ago she revealed in an interview with 103.5 KTU that she'd been working with Mark Ronson for a year and he's helped to refine her sound to the perfect pop/country fusion she so loves, which is the genre of the music she's soon to release.

She also told Vanity Fair: "I also wrote a lot of this next record before my f***ing entire house burned down, and my whole f***ing life changed". She also explained she prefers to remain genre-less, adding: "There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records."

Miley and her now-husband Liam Hemsworth lost their home in the California wildfires in November 2018, and the 'Nothin' Breaks Like A Heart' references this when she sings the lyrics: “This burning house, there’s nothing left.”

Will Miley Cyrus go on tour for her new album?

As the record hasn't even dropped yet there hasn't been a tour announcement, but she's been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2019 line-up and is appearing at plenty of other festivals this summer, so it's highly likely the singer will head on tour.

