Miley Cyrus Has $10,000 Worth Of Equipment Stolen From Storage Unit After Malibu House Burnt Down
5 December 2018, 13:46
Miley Cyrus’ storage unit was targeted by thieves who made off with $10,000 worth of guitars.
Miley Cyrus has suffered another blow after her storage unit was robbed while she is still recovering from the loss of her Malibu home which she shared with fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.
The couple lost their home in last month’s Woolsey wildfire. In a heartfelt Instagram post Liam posted: “This is what’s left of my house.”
It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn
Talking about the traumatic event, Miley said: "You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stayed strong so that gave me a lot of light during a dark time."
The make of the guitars is unknown but were worth $10,000 and stored in her San Fernando Valley storage unit.
The robbery came to the attention of the singer earlier this week after originally thinking her guitars had been borrowed by someone in her family.
It has been confirmed that only the guitars have been stolen.
