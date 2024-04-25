Matty Healy Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

25 April 2024, 10:55

Matty Healy Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Matty Healy Breaks Silence On Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy has responded to theories that songs on Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' were written about him.

Matty Healy has spoken out following theories that Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' is inspired by their split.

Ever since 'The Tortured Poets Department' came out last Friday (Apr 19), fans have been trying to work out who each song is about. And, while there are songs about Taylor's ex Joe Alwyn and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a lot of the album appears to be inspired by Taylor's whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and how their breakup affected her.

Now, Matty has revealed whether or not he's listened to the LP and what he thinks of the songs that could be about him.

The 1975’s Matty Healy sucks a fan’s thumb

Yesterday (Apr 24), a pap stopped Matty on the street and asked him what he thinks of Taylor Swift's "diss track" about him. In the video, which has since been published by TMZ, Matty at first appears confused. Discussing the album, he then says: "I haven't really listened to that much of it". Walking off, Matty adds: "But, I'm sure it's good."

Matty's aunt Debbie Dedes has also spoken out about the album. Speaking to The Daily Mail about Matty's reaction to the project, Debbie said: "I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all. He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that." Matty is now dating model Gabbriette Bechtel.

As it stands, Taylor is yet to say who any of the songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department' were inspired by and she likely never will. That being said, fans have attributed songs like the title track, 'But Daddy I Love Him' and 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' to The 1975 frontman.

In 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', Taylor sings: I would've died for your sins, instead, I just died inside / And you deserve prison, but you won't get time.

Taylor Swift with Ellie Goulding, Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy in 2015
Taylor Swift with Ellie Goulding, Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy in 2015. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Soho House

In the prologue for 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor explains that the album is about a short-lived relationship which she describes as a "temporary insanity". Taylor also refers to the period as "a mutual manic phass" and "self harm".

Taylor concludes by writing: A smirk creeps onto this poet’s face / Because it’s the worst men that I write best.

