Did Jacqui from MAFS Australia really win Miss New Zealand?

13 March 2025, 17:15

Did MAFS Australia's Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand?
Did MAFS Australia's Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jacqui introduced herself on MAFS Australia as a model and former winner of beauty pageant contest Miss New Zealand, but did she really win the competition?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Married at First Sight Australia 2025 in full swing, we’ve already seen serious drama, gossip and uncomfortable altercations between some of the show’s feistiest characters.

Among these feisty characters is 29-year-old Kiwi Jacqui, who was matched up with husband Ryan.

Jacqui, a consultant from New Zealand, listed off a raft of impressive achievements during her introduction on the show, as they're clearly something she wears with a badge of pride.

“It’s impossible to find someone on my level," she said during her introduction. "I’m too ambitious, I’m too much to handle, I work on myself everyday, I’m highly intelligent, I’ve read over 2,000 books, I have a double degree with first class honours in law."

And the list certainly didn’t stop there, as she also revealed that she was once Miss New Zealand in 2012, the crowning title in a national beauty pageant.

But did Jacqui really win the title of Miss New Zealand in 2012? Here's what we know...

Jacqui shared a photo from what looks like a beauty pageant that was held in Sanya, China.
Jacqui shared a photo from what looks like a beauty pageant that was held in Sanya, China. Picture: Instagram

Did Jacqui really win Miss New Zealand?

While Miss New Zealand is undoubtedly an impressive accolade in the beauty pageant world, a number of fans have cast doubts on whether she really scooped the prize following some internet sleuthing.

And it turns out they were right to have their suspicions, as Jacqui didn’t actually win Miss New Zealand. The real Miss New Zealand in 2012 was Avianca Böhm.

Instead, Jacqui repped the country in a different competition called Miss Yacht International.

Miss Yacht International was a competition founded by a Chinese company, but it was cancelled two years after its launch in 2011, according to The Tab.

The competition website said: “Miss Yacht Model International is a pageant which combines a yachting lifestyle with international beauties and focuses on spreading this lifestyle to the rest of the world.”

Jacqui's Instagram does have an old pic of her at what looks like the yacht beauty competition, but contrary to her claims, it seems like she didn't win it.

The competition was actually won by a lady named Macedonia, with Serbia and Belarus as runners-up.

Naturally, the revelation has left fans wondering why Jacqui claimed she was Miss New Zealand, but for now, she's yet to address it.

Since leaving, Jacqui has been pretty forthcoming about her experience on the MAFS experiment, including recently when she revealed the 'reality' of filming during the show's dinner parties.

So while she might not have addressed the Miss New Zealand controversy yet, it's possible that could change.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap

All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Adrian responded to domestic violence allegations that resurfaced during the show's production.

MAFS Australia's Adrian responds to domestic violence allegations

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Where is MAFS Australia's Katie now she's left the show?

Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Chappell Roan 'The Giver' lyrics meaning explained

What are Chappell Roan's 'The Giver' lyrics about? The queer meaning explained

Who are Kylie Jenner's children?

Kylie Jenner's children: names, ages and adorable pictures

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown responds to claims she "looks 40" after intense trolling over her appearance
The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained.

Why is Louis Tomlinson linked to Zara McDermott? The dating rumours explained

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Niall Horan just confirmed he's working on a new album

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island's Catherine responds to Gabby saying her and Omar 'aren't in a genuine couple'

Love Island

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour setlist: Every surprise song she's performed on The Secret Of Us Tour so far
When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a baby girl

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed their first baby

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia Eden Harper shares DM sent by Tim after wedding to Katie

MAFS Australia’s Eden Harper reveals Tim sent her DM while filming honeymoon

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years

Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina rumours

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina dating rumours

More TV & Entertainment News

Jacqui shared a shocking video of MAFS Australia backstage.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui exposes shocking truth behind filming dinner party scenes

Did Lauren Hall from MAFS used to date Jono McCullough?

Did MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall date Jono McCullough from season 11?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show

MAFS Australia's Tim 'refusing to do interviews' after backlash to Katie comments

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date?

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo or Drake? The rapper she dated revealed

MAFS Australia's Eliot makes shock return leaving cast in "disbelief"

MAFS Australia's Eliot's shock return leaves cast in "disbelief"

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

Awhina's audition tape for MAFS Australia 2025 was met with the same overwhelming reaction by fans.

Awhina's MAFS Australia audition tape sparks major Adrian debate