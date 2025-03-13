MAFS Australia's Adrian responds to domestic violence allegations

13 March 2025, 15:34 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 17:16

Adrian responded to domestic violence allegations that resurfaced during the show's production.
Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Adrian issued a response after domestic violence allegations against him resurfaced during the production of MAFS Australia 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adrian and Awhina were paired up on the latest series of Married at First Sight Australia 2025 and while the couple certainly face their fair share of obstacles, one revelation that emerged was slightly more concerning.

During the filming of the latest series, it was flagged to the show’s production company that Adrian had previously faced domestic violence charges.

While Adrian did face court over three charges - assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence common assault and resisting police - he was found not guilty on all counts.

Adrian’s background was uncovered by the show's production company Endemol Shine Australia when he was revealed as an upcoming contestant on the show, after which a concerned individual wrote in to them.

Adrian and Awhina were matched up on MAFS Australia 2025.
Picture: Nine

The charges were related to an incident which took place at Adrian’s shared home in 2020 with his then-partner, according to court documents.

Police were reportedly called to the home after a witness heard screaming. Just days after the incident, his then-partner signed a police statement stating that the injuries sustained were the result of a ‘seizure’, not an assault.

Responding to the resurfaced allegations through his lawyer last year, Adrian said: “Any suggestion of physical assault is categorically denied. I had my day in court, I was found not guilty and the application for an AVO was dismissed. Any allegation otherwise is completely baseless and highly defamatory.”

More recently, MAFS Funny podcast host Josh Fox, revealed how an investigation was allegedly launched into the incident when the production company became aware of Adrian's past.

Adrian responded to the resurfaced charges last year.
Picture: Nine

Josh claimed just after the show’s second dinner party, Adrian’s partner Awhina woke up the next day to find out production had been halted. She was then driven to Channel Nine’s head offices where she met with John Walsh, the network and executive producer of MAFS and Alex Spurway, Endemol Shine's executive producer of MAFS.

It was there she allegedly learnt of the previous charges against her husband Adrian and was also told that the bosses had “no idea” about them, Josh continued.

When Awhina was asked if she had ever felt unsafe around Adrian, she reportedly said no and that she wanted to continue the show.

Candidates have to go through a pretty lengthy process to be cast on the show, including multiple interviews, alongside psychological and medical evaluations.

However, Fox has since called for a change to how this process is carried out so the background checks on brides and grooms is more thorough.

