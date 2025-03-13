All the shocking MAFS Australia couple swaps

13 March 2025, 19:30

Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap
Every post-show MAFS Australia couple swap. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Some of the Married at First Sight Australia cast took it upon themselves to form new couples...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*MAFS Australia spoilers ahead!*

The Married at First Sight Australia experts carefully selected 11 couples, and some intruder couples, for season 12 and while we know the matches aren't always 100% perfect, there must be something in the water this year as there seems to be a fair few post-show partner swaps.

No, we aren't talking about the couple swap week in the experiment, we are talking about cast members growing close maybe during the experiment or after filming and forming a completely new couple.

The likes of Clint, Veronica, Carina, Dave and more have been accused of this so we're here to look at all the facts and figure out who's with who after the show.

Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025
Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Are Clint and Jacqui from MAFS dating?

While the rest of the post-show couples remain somewhat unconfirmed as the show is still airing, Clint and Jacqui have been open about their relationship.

In doing so, they've confirmed that their marriages to Lauren and Ryan respectively didn't work out, which is a huge spoiler for the show!

But speaking about how she ended up gravitating to Clint, Jacqui said on her socials: "I remember when I first met him at the dinner party I straight away got a good vibe from him. I was like this guy is really down to earth, he seems really level headed, he seems quite reasonable.

"I felt this sense of like, oh gosh this is great maybe they'll clam everyone down."

However, she finished up saying: "But the real story of how we met is coming up later in the season, so watch that space."

Jaqcui has been reacting the show as it airs in Australia so for UK viewers they'll be a bit of a bigger wait to see how the pair got together.

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS dating?

It looks like Billy and Awhina are in fact dating after they were spotted getting cosy on a date after filming.

While this new couple is a bit of a shock, it's not too scandalous as at the time of writing Billy and his partner Sierah have left the experiment (in line with the Australia airing schedule).

However, this relationship seems to have come about after their partners Sierah and Adrian became uncomfortably close during the partner swap. What's more is Billy had joked to Adrian during filming about doing a "wife swap", which went down like a led balloon with the experts. But by the looks of it, it wasn't really a joke at all!

They are yet to have confirmed their relationship, most likely because Adrian and Awhina are still in the show as it airs now. However, in conversation with Women's Day, Awhina did speak highly of Billy, saying: "Billy would be a great catch for anyone... His future wife would be a very lucky lady."

Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia
Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Dave and Veronica from MAFS dating?

During couple swap on series 12, Dave was paired with Veronica Cloherty - who was married to Eliot Donovan - and they got on very well which put a spanner in the works for both of their marriages. However, Dave has insisted that while they "had a connection" nothing more than that happened.

Before Dave and Veronica's couple swap was even aired speculation of them dating began when they were photographed outside a gym together.

The pictures didn't look particularly cosy but the rumours were given some more fuel during couple swap. As well as getting on really well during their swap, the filming crew appeared to try and catch Dave and Veronica in some kind of act as they rushed into them first thing in the morning.

In an interview with Dave, Australian radio presenter Lakey from Hit Central Queensland suggested the crew were trying to catch them "spooning or something".

"No it was more the fact that they bust in there and try and get you sleepy as you sort of wake up," Dave stated in response.

He added: "Just to be clear nothing happened and you know Veronica and I obviously had a connection and we got along and that was it."

So far there has been no comment on the pictures of them leaving the gym.

Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia
Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Dave and Carina from MAFS dating?

In the same interview in which Dave was questioned about Veronica, he was asked if anything was going on between him and Carina.

Australian radio host Bronte said: "Because this is the rumour post-show, that you and Jamie haven't gone the distance but you and Carina."She's ditched 'Punch The Wall' Paul and shacked up with 'Tattooed' Dave?"

Dave was clear in his response, insisting: "That's er, zero weight to that conversation at all."

At the time of writing, Dave is still in the experiment with Jamie as it airs both in Australia and the UK.

However, in the Australia timeline they have just reached a tough part in the experiment where Dave is questioning his feelings towards Jamie.

