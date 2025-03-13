Why is Louis Tomlinson linked to Zara McDermott? The dating rumours explained

The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Louis Tomlinson fans have reacted to speculation that he's dating Zara McDermott following her split from Sam Thompson.

Back in January, much to the surprise of fans, reports emerged that after five years together Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson had called it quits on their romance.

While neither Zara or Sam addressed the rumours directly, a source close to the couple said that the pair had been trying to work on their relationship over the last year - but clearly to no avail.

The source told MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“After a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025."

But now, a couple of months after the reports emerged, some fans have become convinced that Zara has moved on with One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson.

Fans noticed Louis had started following Zara on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Is Louis Tomlinson dating Zara McDermott?

The dating rumours were ignited after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Louis and his sisters (Phoebe, Lottie and Daisy) had all started following Zara on Instagram.

And sure enough, it turns out that Zara had also followed all of them too.

Unsurprisingly, the revelation was enough to leave some fans convinced that the pair are now dating, but others haven't been quite so persuaded.

One advocate of the rumoured relationship wrote on X: “Louis Single & Zara Single ....Just saying make a Cute Couple.”

Another totally freaked at the speculation, as they wrote: “LOUIS TOMLINSON DATING ZARA MCDERMOTT ?? IS THIS TRUE WHAT."

Louis follows Zara on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

But not everyone has been quite so enthralled by the rumoured relationship, as one less than convinced fan said: “Look at that, Zara's ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson & Louis Tomlinson are both participating in Soccer Aid.

"I wonder if they will compare notes since some of you think she is Louis' stunt gf. I'm thinking not. Stop believing everything you see & hear. It's not that serious.”

Another simply replied to a TikTok report of the rumours with a rolling eyes emoji.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott reportedly split . Picture: Getty

However, not everyone has taken the rumours so seriously, with some even using the speculation as an opportunity to poke fun at the rumours with a couple of cheeky jokes.

One wrote: “I’m here to put the rumours to rest. Louis isn’t dating Zara, he’s married to me. Glad to clear that up! Now, please give us the privacy we deserve.”

For now this is all just hearsay since neither Louis or Zara have addressed the speculation.

