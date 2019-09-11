Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Moving In Together

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter began dating in August 2019. Picture: Getty / Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship has confused a lot of people – are they dating, are they hooking up or are they just close friends? Here's what we know so far...

August 2019 was a manic month for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, after they were pictured kissing just as the news broke they’d split from their respective partners; Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.

Since those pictures of them kissing on a boat in Italy emerged, the women have done little to quash romance rumours and have even been papped out and about holding hands on more than one occasion.

But what’s going on with the ‘Slide Away’ singer and the reality TV star?

Here we take a look at their relationship timeline…

How Miley met Kaitlynn

Miley and Liam and Kaitlynn and Brody apparently used to hang out as couples quite frequently. Kaitlynn’s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Ashley Wahler told Access Hollywood: “I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and she and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together. So I know they’ve been friends for a long time.”

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus jetted to Italy together in August. Picture: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Miley and Kaitlynn head on holiday together

At the beginning of August when Miley and Kaitlynn ventured on holiday together in Italy, everyone thought it was just two girl friends hanging out but they soon proved there’s a whole lot more to their friendship.

Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth is confirmed

After weeks of rumours surrounding the status of their relationship, Miley’s rep finally confirmed the couple – who married in December 2018 – have gone their separate ways.

The statement, given to People, said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for 10 years. Picture: Getty

The women are pictured kissing on a yacht

Just as the news was revealed Miley and Liam have broken up, Miley and Kaitlynn were papped kissing and cuddling on a yacht during their Italian vacay.

Miley gets a tattoo to remember her holiday with Kaitlynn

Days after returning from their holiday, Miley marked their time together with an inking of the Visconti of Milan coat of arms.

Kaitlynn and Miley attend the VMAs together

Making their relationship no secret, the girls looked happier than ever when they attended the VMAs together – where Miley performed her break-up tune ‘Slide Away’, which contains some very telling lyrics about her split from Liam.

They were then papped hand-in-hand as they strolled to an after party together.

Kaitlynn and Miley held hands as they made their way to a VMAs after party. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus celebrated with Kaitlynn Carter on her birthday. Picture: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Moving in together

Miley and Kaitlynn already seem to be serious about one another, with reports emerging at the start of September they’ve moved in together.

An insider told People: “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

A source then told Us Weekly soon after Miley and Kaitlynn have “fallen in love” and that the ‘Mother’s Daughter’ singer feels “she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her.”

The new couple celebrate Kaitlynn’s birthday together

As they celebrated Kaitlynn’s 31st birthday, The Hills: New Beginnings star shared some sweet black-and-white snaps of herself and Miley.

