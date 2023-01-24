When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

The lowdown on when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got together and when they broke up. Picture: Alamy

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a long-term relationship and were even married - but when exactly did they date and why did they break up?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship has been recently resurfaced by fans after the Hannah Montana star released her brand-new single ‘Flowers’, which many people believe was penned about her romance with the Aussie actor.

The pair dated on and off for almost 10 years, with Miley’s new track and music video seemingly dropping Easter eggs about certain elements of their relationship.

But when exactly did Miley and Liam date? When did they get married and why did they split?

Here’s a lowdown on Miley and Liam’s relationship…

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for almost a decade. Picture: Getty

When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth date?

Miley and Liam first met after starring in The Last Song together back in 2008 and went on to make their red carpet debut as an official couple two years later in 2010.

The pair were inseparable and even got engaged in 2012, but after a few on-off years, they split in 2016.

However, they reconciled in the same year and tied the knot two years later.

They eventually split in August 2019 for good.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus made their relationship official in 2010. Picture: Alamy

When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

Miley and Liam got married in December 2018, but they eventually broke up just eight months later.

Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in December 2018. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Why did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split?

In court documents obtained by E! News, Liam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Miley has opened up about the reasons behind their break-up since, revealing in an interview a month before their divorce was finalised in 2020 that they may not have ever gotten married if their Malibu home hadn’t burned down in the Woolsey fire in 2018.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ songstress said: “We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.

“And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

She later went on to say in the same chat that “there was too much conflict” in their relationship which led to their eventual split.

