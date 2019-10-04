Miley Cyrus 'Spotted Kissing' Cody Simpson In LA Sparking Relationship Rumours

Miley Cyrus spotted out with Cody Simpson in LA. Picture: Instagram @mileycyrus

The 'Slide Away' singer has been spotted out with a long term pal, Cody Simpson, on a coffee date in LA, sparking dating rumours.

Miley Cyrus has reportedly been spotted on a coffee date and giving a 'quick kiss' to Cody Simpson, an Australian pop star and ex of supermodel Gigi Hadid following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, according to E!.

Miley Cyrus ‘Updating Album’ To Reflect Heartache Over Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter

Fan captured Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson catching up in LA. Picture: Instagram/ @milliebac

A fan, @milliebac, posted a video of the pair sat around a table to their Instagram story, writing, "TMZ you want the tea? Miley on a whole date with the one and only Cody Simpson".

According to E!, 26-year-old reportedly grabbed some sushi with the Australian singer, where they shared a "quick kiss" while looking at options, before noticing others looking at them and making a speedy exit, which seems to be a different day date to the one filmed by this fan.

The US news outlet also reports this isn't the first time the pair have been spotted out with each other in the past few weeks.

Cody, 22, was in a relationship with supermodel Gigi from 2013 to 2015 and they split amicably, with the singer telling DuJour: "I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will."

"It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable."

However, the pair have had a lengthy friendship spanning back to 2014 when Miley was dating mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, with Cody praising the singer for helping him to cope with finding fame so young, like she also had.

He told GQ Australia: "'Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood."

So, all these receipts could be the two stars rekindling their years old friendship, as she is also in the studio fine tuning her album, and they could be working on music, or, is this the start of a new romance?

