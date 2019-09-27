Miley Cyrus ‘Updating Album’ To Reflect Heartache Over Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus is updating her upcoming album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, to reflect her recent break-ups. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus is updating her upcoming album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, to reflect her recent break-ups from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus is reportedly changing her upcoming album to reflect her heartache after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth and ending her short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

A tabloid reports the ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer will adapt her album to reflect the person she is now after 'having doubt about putting out the second and third instalments because they no longer reflect her life.'

Fans have been waiting for her new album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ since she released the first part of it, her EP titled, 'She Is Coming' back in May.

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Why They Split

A source told the publication: “Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now.”

Since starting the album, the 26-year-old has broken up with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who's she has been with on and off for ten years, with the pair tying the knot in secret last December.

She quickly became involved with The Hills star Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, jetting off to Italy together and being spotted all over LA looking loved up- only for the pair to call it quits in September.

Miley has already dropped 'Slide Away' from the upcoming record all about the demise of her and Liam's relationship- hinting toward his parting habits with the lyric about 'whiskey and pills.'

The source added: "A lot has changed in the past few months and it would be strange for her to release the EPs as they were."

Now, she's deciding whether to update the collections with new songs or to start something else.

The former Disney star previously spoke to Vanity Fair about song-writing, saying: “When people hear my music they hear a fragment of time, something I feel or felt right then.

"By the time it gets to your ears I may have grown past it, but I am truest to who I am at that very second."

The new album is described by Miley as ‘genre-less’ and a ‘mosaic of all the things [she’s] been before’.

The lead single, ‘Mother’s Daughter’, from 'She Is Coming', was released as a promotional single for ‘She Is MC’, but Billboard reported that another song is likely to take the lead single upon the new album’s release.

The 18-track album will include:

· From She Is Coming

- "Cattitude" (featuring RuPaul)

- "D.R.E.A.M." (featuring Ghostface Killah)

- "Mother's Daughter"

- "The Most"

- "Party Up the Street" (with Swae Lee and Mike Will Made It)

- "Unholy"

· From to-be-released EPs

- "Bad Karma"

- "Never Be Me"

We are so excited for some new Miley material!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News