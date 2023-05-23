Why Miley Cyrus Won't Be Touring Again

Miley Cyrus got honest about her next tour... Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus spoke about why she's not in any rush to go on another world tour after the release of 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Miley Cyrus kicked off everyone's summer with the release of her eighth studio album, giving us hits from 'Flowers' to 'Jaded'.

However, the 30-year-old musician has no plans to tour, not now, and maybe not ever! Miley sat down with British Vogue and spoke about the realities of being on the road.

"After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she said.

The 'River' songstress revealed that she's had to prioritise herself, saying: “Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?"

Miley Cyrus is done with touring. Picture: Getty

"And, you know what…," she began to respond to her own question, ultimately leaving it unanswered.

The former Disney darling spoke about why she has toured in the past, revealing that it's for the fans: “I love performing but pretty much for them."

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety," Miley said.

"It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

When talking about how long it had been since she had done a world tour she said: “It’s been a minute."

Miley has a different approach to touring. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus' last stadium world tour was in 2014. Picture: Getty

Miley has completed six concert tours throughout her career, her largest of which was the Bangerz Tour back in 2014, which saw her visit the Americas, Europe, and Oceania through five legs.

In 2022 she set off on the Attention Tour in support of her 'Plastic Hearts' album, she performed five festival in the US and South America.

In light of Miley's candour about the touring lifestyle she may opt to do something different when it comes to celebrating her most recent drop, 'Endless Summer Vacation' – we can't wait to find out what she does!

