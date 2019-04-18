WATCH: Shawn Mendes Confirms He's Doing A Second Calvin Klein Shoot Soon

Shawn Mendes has confirmed he's taking part in another photoshoot for Calvin Klein's underwear range.

Where were you during February 2019? You were checking out Shawn Mendes' photoshoot for his Calvin Klein ad. You know it. We know it.

The 'Stitches' singer caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp before one of his shows at The O2 to chat about what he's planning on doing next.

Shawn Mendes caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

After a listener asked if she'll ever see him in his underwear again, Shawn hinted that there "could be" a second Calvin Klein campaign starring him.

However, he did reject Roman's request to join Magic Mike, at risk of ruining his music career. (It can't be just us who thinks nothing could ruin his beautiful voice, right?)

Shawn Mendes posed for a photoshoot advertising Calvin Klein's underwear range earlier this year, and the campaign also saw him alongside other stars, including Netflix actor, Noah Centineo.

The 20-year-old recently opened up about how nerve-wracking it was to strip down to his underwear for a photoshoot, but praised the situation as it managed to boost his confidence.