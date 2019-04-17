Shawn Mendes Honours Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Letter On How She’s Inspired Him

Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift have remained close friends. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes has gushed about his pal Taylor Swift, praising her ability to “provide the feeling of love” when she performs live.

Taylor Swift has been named as one of Time 100’s most influential people, and as a result fellow pop stars have had their say on the 29 year old’s talent.

Ariana Grande, BTS and Khalid were just a few of the other artists in the influential list, so the publication roped in some equally loved stars to reveal how they too have been inspired by them.

‘Treat You Better’ singer Shawn Mendes – who is currently in the midst of his world tour – of course had only kind words for Taylor, saying he aspires to develop her skill of “making young people feel they can do anything”.

Describing her shows as “magic”, he wrote in the magazine: “There’s an overwhelming feeling in the air. The feeling of your heart racing in your chest with ­excitement – so much so that by the time you get to 'Love Story,' all you want to do is pick up your phone and text every person you know to say how much you love them.

.@ShawnMendes on @TaylorSwift13 for #TIME100:



“The magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her” pic.twitter.com/k1ufC5KAyX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2019

"The feeling is so thick, you feel like you could reach out and grab it to keep forever."

Shawn added: “Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It’s so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that."

The 20 year old opened for Taylor on her 1989 world tour and the two have remained good friends, so it’s likely Shawn knows what she’s been up to on her Instagram account lately – Tay Tay has started a countdown to April 26 and has been sharing pastel-coloured images featuring pink ruffles, her cats, and jewellery.

