Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music? Picture: Instagram

Fans think Taylor’s got new music coming soon after the ‘Reputation’ star seemed to tease it on Instagram.

#Swifties, prepare to get excited – it looks like Taylor Swift may be preparing to drop her seventh album pretty soon if the hints on Instagram are to be believed…

Fans began to speculate that Tay Tay's getting ready to drop ‘TS7’ after she posted two photos in a completely different style to her normal Instagram aesthetic.

Taylor posted a dreamy photo of seven palm trees (and hammered home the seven theme with seven palm tree emojis as the caption – are you seeing the pattern here?).

She followed it up with a photo of her sitting on a spiral staircase in a sequinned dress with the same dream-like filter over the image.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the possibility of new music:

7 PALM TREES IN THE PIC 7 PALM TREE EMOJIS TS7 AT MIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/ZHYiXEgZNC — mrs obama its been an honor (@whoskylee) February 24, 2019

It all makes sense now.



The Taylor on the wing of the LWYMMD MV is TS7 Taylor. She planned this next era from the beginning.



That’s why she’s in the background, waiting, she addressed her reputation, took control of her narrative and is ready for the Next Chapter in her life. pic.twitter.com/IBBBPF0W9b — Ᏸ (@TS7Track3) February 24, 2019

What if she’s telling us that the four tress on the left are her country albums and the two on the right are her pop albums??



So TS7 will be in the middle of country and pop? pic.twitter.com/3OBSX8jOb7 — Aimee🌴 (@flickerswift13) February 24, 2019

Taylor’s no stranger to posting numerological hints on her social media – any true Swifty knows she’s obsessed with the number 13 and this tends to creep in to various posts.

We are going to be keeping a close eye on any more hints – we need a release date, Tay Tay!

