Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

25 February 2019, 14:03

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?
Is Taylor Swift teasing new music? Picture: Instagram

Fans think Taylor’s got new music coming soon after the ‘Reputation’ star seemed to tease it on Instagram.

#Swifties, prepare to get excited – it looks like Taylor Swift may be preparing to drop her seventh album pretty soon if the hints on Instagram are to be believed…

Taylor Swift Sent Goodie Bags To Every One Of Her Cats Castmates

Fans began to speculate that Tay Tay's getting ready to drop ‘TS7’ after she posted two photos in a completely different style to her normal Instagram aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram

🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Taylor posted a dreamy photo of seven palm trees (and hammered home the seven theme with seven palm tree emojis as the caption – are you seeing the pattern here?).

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

She followed it up with a photo of her sitting on a spiral staircase in a sequinned dress with the same dream-like filter over the image.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the possibility of new music:

Taylor’s no stranger to posting numerological hints on her social media – any true Swifty knows she’s obsessed with the number 13 and this tends to creep in to various posts.

We are going to be keeping a close eye on any more hints – we need a release date, Tay Tay!

