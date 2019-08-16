Taylor Swift's New Song 'Lover' Has Dropped - And It Has The Sweetest Lyrics About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's new song 'Lover' contains the sweetest lyrics about boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Taylor Swift has just released her new song 'Lover' - and fans are here.for.it.

Ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Taylor Swift has dropped the title track, entitled 'Lover' - which features the sweetest lyrics about boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The new track follows the first song from the LP, 'ME!', and LGBTQ+ anthem, 'You Need To Calm Down' - the music video for which featured TayTay's various celeb friends, including Ellen Degeneres, Queer Eye's Fab Five and Ryan Reynolds. It even marked the official end of the singer's beef with pop princess Katy Perry.

Earlier this summer, in July, Taylor also released 'The Archer', an intimate, synth ballad produced by Jack Antonoff.

And while Taylor is known for her catchy, upbeat tunes, 'Lover' is something different all together. It's super cute, and the lyrics about her three-year relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn are so sweet they'll break your heart.

You can listen to 'Lover' in full below:

What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Lover'?

Via Genius.



We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?



Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You're my, my, my, my lover



We could let our friends crash in the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you

I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all



Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You're my, my, my, my lover



Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well to end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover

And you'll save all your dirtiest jokes for me

And at every table, I'll save you a seat, lover



Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home (Forever and ever)

You're my, my, my, my

Oh, you're my, my, my, my

Darling, you're my, my, my, my lover

Wait. Does that mean Taylor and Joe are getting married?

Since the track dropped, Swifties around the world have gone into meltdown over the lyrics in the bridge, which seemingly refer to a wedding ceremony.

Taylor had previously teased these lyrics in an Instagram post, along with a pic from her Vogue shoot, but now fans have heard them in the beautiful song, they're even more convinced the rumours are true.

One fan wrote: "OMG, swear she's getting married."

Another added: "So Taylor Swift is married right."

OMG 😮 Swear, she's getting married ☺️💕💍 Hope we (swifties) are all invited 😅🙏💕 PLEEAAASSSEEE 🙏🙏🙏 Hahahahaha excited 😂 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/yfxDv5mCEa — Jordanswift13 🏹🦋🐈💕🇵🇭 (@jordan_rheadel) August 16, 2019

LOVER IS AMAZING AND PERFECT AND MAKES ME FEEL WARM AND FUZZY AND ITS LIKE A COSY BLANKET BUT ITS A SONG @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — london swiftie 💕🦋✨ (@zahralovestay) August 16, 2019

How long has Taylor been with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

After months of speculation, Taylor and Joe confirmed they were boyfriend and girlfriend in May 2017.

It was also reported at the time that Taylor had already introduced Joe to her BFFs Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid - so things were definitely serious.

It is said that the pair were first introduced at the 2016 Met Gala, and even sang about the occasion in her track 'Dress' from her Reputation album.

Skip forward a few years, and Taylor and Joe are now surrounded by engagement rumours, after Taylor was photographed with a piece of string around *THAT* finger in her September 2019 Vogue shoot - with many fans speculating they had "tied the knot", so to speak.

She also shared the snap on her Instagram, along with the caption: "My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you”.