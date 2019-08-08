Taylor Swift's 'Shocking' Moment She Realised The Need To Speak Up About LGBTQ Rights In Vogue Interview

Taylor Swift graces the cover of Vogue's coveted September issue and has spoken about freeing herself from being 'cancelled' and the need to get more political.

Taylor Swift is the cover of Vogue's September issue- which The Devil Wears Prada taught all of us is the most important of cover of them all, where she discusses everything from realising the need for her to become more vocal about LGBTQ+ rights and surviving the notorious Kim Kardashian 'snake' era.

Taylor Swift poses for Vogue's September issue. Picture: Inez and Vinoodh//Vogue

Taylor revealed in her interview how her friend and collaborator, Todrick Hall, put a question to her that 'devastated' her.

She said: "Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick and I are in the car, and he asked me, 'What would you do if your son was gay?'"

For those of you who don't yet know- Todrick Hall is a choreographer to the stars and performer, most recently appearing in the 'You Need To Calm Down' video and was also in the 'Look What You Made Me Do' video.

He also frequently stars on RuPaul's Drag Race to whip the contestants into shape for a dance number.

Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift in the 'You Need To Calm Down' music video. Picture: YouTube/ Taylor Swift Vevo

She continued to say: "The fact that he had to ask me . . . shocked me and made me realise that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough."

She replied to her friend and collaborator: "If my son was gay, he’d be gay. I don’t understand the question."

"If he was thinking that, I can’t imagine what my fans in the LGBTQ community might be thinking...It was kind of devastating to realise that I hadn’t been publicly clear about that."

The 29-year-old has become noticeably more vocal about her political and personal stances in recent times- kicking off Pride month in the US by voicing her support for the Equality Act by starting a petition for politicians to support the act that would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

She also donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, which advocates for LGBTQ rights after Tennessee- where the singer originates from, after a 'raft of anti-LGBTQ bills' were passed in the state.

On the subject of evolving from her 'Reputation' era to the lighter 'Lover', Taylor spoke about the 'isolating' experience of being 'cancelled'.

In doing so, she further explains her decision to not do any interviews throughout the entire 'era', saying: "A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience."

WELL SO THIS IS A THING THAT’S HAPPENING. September issue of @voguemagazine and I’m so so so grateful to Anna, Tonne Goodman, Sergio Kletnoy and basically anyone who was like ‘yeah she can be on the Sept issue cover’. What an amazing experience shooting with @inezandvinoodh. pic.twitter.com/Aj7ocN6VLg — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 8, 2019

It was her juggling so many 'micro emotions' that made her mind up to not talk to any journalists at the time, as she was going through what she describes as a 'grieving' process.

We don't know about you guys, but we're over the moon to have Taylor back in our lives and opening up again- and we know the album must be getting close as she's currently holding her infamous secret session listening parties with fans all over the place!

To read the full interview, visit Vogue.com.

