Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby

4 March 2019, 15:30

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March
Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March. Picture: Getty

Queer Eye soon returns to Netflix with series three, meaning we’ll all soon become obsessed once more with the lives and Instagram accounts of Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby.

Queer Eye season three will hit Netflix on 15th March, so we can binge-watch the Fab Five’s incredible makeovers once again in a whole new series.

And as we become obsessed with the transformations of each contestant, we also become intrigued by the lives of the experts behind the makeovers – Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five

If, like us, you’ll be stalking their social media accounts as you make your way through each episode, here are all the Instagram handles of each of the Fab Five members...

The Fab Five often post behind-the-scenes snaps from Queer Eye
The Fab Five often post behind-the-scenes snaps from Queer Eye. Picture: Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

Karamo Brown

Karamo’s Instagram handle is @karamo, where you’ll see him sharing adorable photos of his fiancé, hilarious videos of his co-stars, and of course the motivational messages we all need to hear from time to time.

Antoni Porowski

You’ll find hunky chef Antoni Porowski sharing sexy selfies and pictures of food at @antoni.

He also occasionally shares pictures of his equally handsome partner Trace Lehnhoff.

Antoni Porowski occasionally treats fans to snaps with his handsome partner
Antoni Porowski occasionally treats fans to snaps with his handsome partner. Picture: Antoni Porowski/Instagram

Tan France

Stylist for the show Tan can be found @tanfrance, where he shares fashion inspiration as well as how to pull off his trademark look, the French tuck.

Bobby Berk

Designer and lifestyle expert Bobby’s Instagram handle is @bobbyberk, and the interior designer’s page is definitely one to follow if you’re in need of some home inspo.

Jonathan Van Ness

Skincare guru Jonathan is the sassy queen we all aspire to be, so we highly recommend giving him a follow at @jvn for a daily dose of inspiration and all the lols.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Queer Eye News

Latest Photo Galleries

See more Latest Photo Galleries

December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM October 2018

October's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM September Asset

September's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music
Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Latest Music News

Gigi Hadid attending Coachella

6 Most Iconic Celebrity Coachella Outfits - From Kylie Jenner's Mermaid Hair To Vanessa Hudgens' Bejewelled Face

News

Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Return

TV & Film

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

How Much Are Coachella 2019 Tickets, Who's In The Line-Up And Where Is The Festival?

News

The Jonas Brothers reveal if there'll be a Camp Rock 3

WATCH: Jonas Brothers Want To Do Camp Rock 3 In A Special Way
Here's how to access Facebook Messenger's Dark Mode

What Is Facebook Messenger Dark Mode, Is It Available On Android And What Other Hidden Features Are There?

News

Friendships just don't get any cuter than Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, right?

5 Reasons We Love Camila Cabello And Taylor Swift’s Friendship
Ariana Grande shared an emotional Instagram post ahead of her tour

Ariana Grande’s Fans Show Their Support As She Says: ‘You Saved My Life’ In Emotional Letter Ahead Of Tour

Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian is solely blaming Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe.

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Livid’ With Tristan Thompson For Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

News

Malin Andersson has split from boyfriend Tom Kemp

Love Island Star Malin Andersson Splits From Boyfriend Tom Kemp Weeks After Tragic Loss Of Baby Consy

TV & Film

The Jonas Brothers have reunited and dropped their new hit 'Sucker'

Here's Where The Jonas Brothers' New 'Sucker' Music Video Was Filmed