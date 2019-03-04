Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March. Picture: Getty

Queer Eye soon returns to Netflix with series three, meaning we’ll all soon become obsessed once more with the lives and Instagram accounts of Jonathan, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby.

Queer Eye season three will hit Netflix on 15th March, so we can binge-watch the Fab Five’s incredible makeovers once again in a whole new series.

And as we become obsessed with the transformations of each contestant, we also become intrigued by the lives of the experts behind the makeovers – Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

If, like us, you’ll be stalking their social media accounts as you make your way through each episode, here are all the Instagram handles of each of the Fab Five members...

The Fab Five often post behind-the-scenes snaps from Queer Eye. Picture: Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

Karamo Brown

Karamo’s Instagram handle is @karamo, where you’ll see him sharing adorable photos of his fiancé, hilarious videos of his co-stars, and of course the motivational messages we all need to hear from time to time.

Antoni Porowski

You’ll find hunky chef Antoni Porowski sharing sexy selfies and pictures of food at @antoni.

He also occasionally shares pictures of his equally handsome partner Trace Lehnhoff.

Antoni Porowski occasionally treats fans to snaps with his handsome partner. Picture: Antoni Porowski/Instagram

Tan France

Stylist for the show Tan can be found @tanfrance, where he shares fashion inspiration as well as how to pull off his trademark look, the French tuck.

Bobby Berk

Designer and lifestyle expert Bobby’s Instagram handle is @bobbyberk, and the interior designer’s page is definitely one to follow if you’re in need of some home inspo.

Jonathan Van Ness

Skincare guru Jonathan is the sassy queen we all aspire to be, so we highly recommend giving him a follow at @jvn for a daily dose of inspiration and all the lols.

