Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye

13 March 2019, 17:19

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Fans of the hit Netflix show Queer Eye can barely contain their excitement, as new episodes are dropping on the streaming site imminently.

But who is Queer Eye's food and drink expert, Antoni Porowski? Here's everything you need to know....

Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

Who is Antoni Porowski?

Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski was born on 14 March 1984 - making him 34 years old.

He grew up in Montreal with his Polish parents, who immigrated to Canada.

Thanks to his upbringing, Antoni can not only speak English, but he's fluent in Polish and French.

Porowski then moved with his parents to West Virginia, before returning to Montreal for college and uni.

The Queer Eye star has acted in several films, including Elliot Loves, Daddy's Boy and The Pretenders.

As well as acting, Porowski is known as a presenter and chef.

Is Antoni single?

Antoni was dating boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer for seven years, but the pair announced their split in October 2018.

It is not known whether Antoni is single or seeing anyone at the time.

When does Queer Eye season 3 come out?

The new series of Queer Eye will be dropping on Netflix on 15 March, 2019.

All of the episodes will be released in one go - so you can binge to your heart's content.

You can also catch up on the previous seasons now!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Louise Thompson, her brother and her fiancé have all quit Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea: Sam Thompson, Sister Louise And Ryan Libbey Have QUIT The E4 Series
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are members of the itty bitty titty commitee

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club

Little Mix

Justin Bieber shared a hilarious video of married life.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows What Married Life With Hailey Baldwin Is Really Like In Hilarious Video

Justin Bieber

A Friends reunion will never happen – but for good reason

Friends Reunion Will Never Happen As Show’s Creator Says ‘It Would Only Disappoint’
Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Chris Hughes, Age, Height, Jesy Nelson & Love Island

Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes has a huge selection of merchandise for his current tour

Shawn Mendes Tour Merchandise: Everything You Can Buy On The 2019 Tour

Shawn Mendes

Courtney Green admitted 'it's love'.

Courtney Green’s Boyfriend: Who Is TOWIE Star’s New Beau Calum Bushby?
Graham Phillips and Ariana Grande dated for three years

How Old Is Graham Phillips And When Did The Riverdale Actor Date Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande