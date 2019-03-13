Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Fans of the hit Netflix show Queer Eye can barely contain their excitement, as new episodes are dropping on the streaming site imminently.

But who is Queer Eye's food and drink expert, Antoni Porowski? Here's everything you need to know....

Who is Antoni Porowski?

Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski was born on 14 March 1984 - making him 34 years old.

He grew up in Montreal with his Polish parents, who immigrated to Canada.

Thanks to his upbringing, Antoni can not only speak English, but he's fluent in Polish and French.

Porowski then moved with his parents to West Virginia, before returning to Montreal for college and uni.

The Queer Eye star has acted in several films, including Elliot Loves, Daddy's Boy and The Pretenders.

As well as acting, Porowski is known as a presenter and chef.

Is Antoni single?

Antoni was dating boyfriend Joey Krietemeyer for seven years, but the pair announced their split in October 2018.

It is not known whether Antoni is single or seeing anyone at the time.

When does Queer Eye season 3 come out?

The new series of Queer Eye will be dropping on Netflix on 15 March, 2019.

All of the episodes will be released in one go - so you can binge to your heart's content.

You can also catch up on the previous seasons now!