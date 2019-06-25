Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Queer Eye Series 4: Release Date, Location & Cast

Queer Eye is back for its fourth series. Picture: Getty Images

Queer Eye is about to return for its fourth season, so where are the fab five going to making over this time, and when does the series drop on Netflix?

Netflix's Queer Eye is gearing up for its fourth series to air and we can finally have Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Jonathon Van Ness back onto our TV screens.

After we got a little glimpse of them in their iconic cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' we're really excited to have them back in our lives, and the wait is almost over!

Queer Eye’s Karamo And Antoni ‘Had Extreme Conflict’ During Filming: ‘We Didn’t Speak To Each Other’

Where will series four be located?

It looks like the fab five aren't quite finished making Kansas City fabulous, so will be returning to the deep south to make-over eight new heroes which we honestly can't wait for.

Fans were speculating that it was going to be set in Philadelphia, but this is actually where series 5, (yes, there's a whole lot more QE on the way!) was set, the boys have stayed put for the time being!

How many episodes will there be?

Well, seeing as there will be 8 'heroes' in the next series, we're assuming there will be 8 episodes, but we're never sure if they might pull a twist on us (remember Shorty and Little?!) but seeing as there were 8 in series 3 we're guessing they'll stick to this structure.

When does the fourth series drop on Netflix?

We've had to wait a whole year to get the next series, but we'll officially get the entirety of series four on July 19th, 2019.

When will we see what they were filming in Japan?

Oh, we're so glad you asked, as if a whole new series wasn't enough, there's a Japan 'mini-series' coming at some point this year, much like their one off special in Yass, Australia, for the sole purpose of it being one of their favourite words. Iconic.

They've described the mini-series as: "Bring[ing[ their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country’s rich culture and cuisine."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Queer Eye News